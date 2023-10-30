WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, The Canada Life Assurance Company (Canada Life) announced that Monique Maynard, Executive Vice-President, Chief Actuary Canada and President, Quebec Affairs, has been named one of Canada's Top 100 Most Powerful Women by the Women's Executive Network (WXN).

Monique Maynard, Executive Vice-President, Chief Actuary Canada and President, Quebec Affairs, Canada Life (CNW Group/Canada Life)

"Monique is an exceptional leader who has been instrumental to our company's success and is a continued force for good in her community," said Jeff Macoun, President and Chief Operating Officer, Canada Life. "This recognition spotlights the deep impact Monique makes every day – for our people, our customers and our communities. On behalf of our entire organization, I'd like to congratulate Monique on this tremendous honour."

Throughout her over 35-year career with Canada Life, Monique has been driven by excellence, delivering on promises to be a strong leader and contributor. With an extensive background in insurance, both as an executive business leader and a senior actuary, Monique brings a unique level of expertise. She has strong business acumen, applying her analytical mind and critical thinking to tackle opportunities and influence decision making. Her various roles have helped shape strategic direction and position the organization for strong performance.

Monique has also been actively involved in the community throughout her career. She's always looking for ways to give back to the neighborhoods where she lives and works – making a difference on a number of local boards and committees, including Réseau Compassion Network, MIB Group and the Warren Chair Committee at the University of Manitoba. In addition to her volunteer and charitable activities, Monique embraces opportunities to mentor and help raise up women in the community, the industry and within Canada Life.

Marking its 21st year, the Women's Executive Network (WXN) Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Awards recognizes the outstanding work and accomplishments of female leaders across the country. The Top 100 Awards celebrate women who are strong contributors to their organizations, their professional fields and their communities.

Monique will receive her award at the Top 100 Awards Gala in Toronto on November 30, 2023.

SOURCE Canada Life

For further information: Liz Kulyk, AVP, Media & Public Affairs, The Canada Life Assurance Company, 204-926-5012, [email protected]