Six registered Canadian charities to each receive $10,000 funding boost during holiday season

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Canada Life announced it is calling on registered Canadian charities to apply for a one-time seasonal donation. As 2020 has been a tough year and many individuals and families are struggling, these donations are meant to help Canadians who need support now more than ever.

Every year, Canada Life recognizes the holiday season by making a single, impactful contribution to a national charity. This year, in order to reach more people in need, the company is taking a different approach, splitting up the single donation and instead gifting six registered charities with a one-time donation of $10,000 each.

"This year, the needs in our communities are greater than ever – and going into the holiday season, we know those needs are amplified. More Canadians are struggling financially, physically, and mentally – and that means an increased demand on the many registered charities who support them," said Jeff Macoun, President and Chief Operating Officer, Canada, Canada Life. "With this new approach for our seasonal gift, we can help a more diversified group of individuals and families get the help they need at a time when they need it the most."

Registered charities simply need to tell us how the individuals and families they support have been challenged in 2020 and what their organization would do with a one-time gift of $10,000 to better support their communities. Once all applications have been reviewed, Canada Life employees will vote to select the six charities to gift the money to.

"We've all heard or seen the stories about people who are struggling this year; tackling challenges they could have never imagined having to face," said Debbie Down, Director of Community Relations, Canada Life. "Though six donations will only scratch the surface to help address the great need right now, our commitment today and throughout the year to support those who need it most has not waivered."

Applications must be completed online by Oct. 29. Recipients will be announced in December.

About The Canada Life Assurance Company

Canada Life is a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical and mental well-being of Canadians. For more than 170 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made.

As of January 1, 2020, Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life became one company – Canada Life, and today, we proudly serve more than 13 million customer relationships from coast to coast to coast.

For further information: Liz Kulyk, Assistant Vice-President, Media & Public Affairs, The Canada Life Assurance Company, 204-391-8515, [email protected]