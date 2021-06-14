"Canada Life recognizes the COVID-19 pandemic has created gaps and challenges in K-12 education. That's why for our annual Student Success Drive, this year we're asking all Canadians, including teachers, students, and their families exactly what students need to succeed in virtual or in-person classes," said Jeff Macoun, President and COO, Canada, for Canada Life. "Their feedback will help us meet the most pressing need, donate the right supplies or support the right programs to help set students up to thrive this coming school year – regardless of what it looks like."

Elementary to high-school students, and their network of supporters, are encouraged to select which of three listed needs would help students in their community the most. Input will be accepted until June 21 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The insurance company leveraged its long-standing relationship with United Ways and their partner agencies to help identify these three top pressing needs. They indicated students need support via:



Mentors (one-on-one support like big brothers/sisters or tutors);

Nutrition programs (breakfast and lunch); and

School supplies (items like backpacks, pencil crayons, and technology to help with remote learning)

Canada Life will design their Student Success Drive around the top need selected by Canadians.

"We're at our best when we come together to strengthen our community. I'm thrilled that United Way is teaming up with Canada Life to ensure that students have the supports they need to reach their potential. Together, we are helping youth – our future leaders – be all they can be," said Connie Walker, President and CEO, United Way Winnipeg.

Canada Life employees and the public will have the opportunity to donate to the Student Success Drive, which will run from Aug. 2 to 11, 2021. United Way will distribute these donations to local agencies and all gifts will stay local, so donors' generosity will directly impact their community.

Canada Life is a long-time supporter of United Ways across Canada through corporate donations and workplace campaigns. Over the past ten years, they've contributed over $16 million in corporate donations to United Ways across the country. In some cases, their support dates back to the inception of United Way in specific communities.

About The Canada Life Assurance Company

Canada Life is a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical and mental well-being of Canadians. For more than 170 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made.

On January 1, 2020, Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life became one company – Canada Life, and today, we proudly serve more than 12 million customer relationships from coast to coast to coast.

