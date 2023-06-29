RRC Polytech will earmark new support to develop a mentorship program deeply rooted in Indigenous culture to connect students with mentors that have walked similar paths

WINNIPEG, MB, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Canada Life announced a $500,000 investment in Red River College Polytechnic (RRC Polytech). This new support will assist RRC Polytech as they create an Indigenous-led student mentorship program, to be offered across all RRC Polytech programs and campuses. This new program will provide support and guidance for Indigenous learners as they navigate post-secondary experiences and early employment.

From left to right: Elder Allen Sutherland; Hon. Kevin Klein, Minister of Environment and Climate; Fred Meier, President and CEO, RRC Polytech; Sharon-Rose Bear, RRC Polytech student; Grand Chief Cathy Merrick, Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs; Brian Bowman, VP, Sustainability and Social Impact, Canada Life; Scott Gillingham, Mayor of Winnipeg (CNW Group/Canada Life)

"Canada Life is proud to support RRC Polytech's new mentorship program for Indigenous learners," said Brian Bowman, Vice-President, Sustainability and Social Impact. "Education opens doors – but the end-to-end student journey isn't always an easy one; this new program will help Indigenous learners leverage tools and support, anchored in Indigenous ways of knowing to better achieve their goals."

In addition to supporting the development of a new mentorship program, Canada Life's new investment will help RRC Polytech build the right conditions to support Indigenous student success and strengthen business and economic partnerships with Indigenous communities.

"We're grateful to Canada Life for this transformative gift and their continued commitment to education in Manitoba," said Fred Meier, President and CEO, RRC Polytech. "For aspiring Indigenous students, this program will help instill confidence, cultivate connections on campus, and foster a two-way, mutually beneficial learning experience between students and employers. We're building the program to do more than just help shape futures. It will help shape lives – one student at a time."

Tracy Brant, the Associate Dean for the School of Indigenous Education at RRC Polytech, says Indigenous culture will be central to how RRC Polytech builds the program.

"This mentorship program will ensure Indigenous learners have more opportunities to connect with experienced industry professionals and expand their networks by building strong relationships with mentors and other mentees along their academic journeys," said Brant. "In turn, mentors will also benefit from engaging with and learning from professionals who are entering their field with new experience and perspectives. Helping to facilitate these potentially life-long connections provides students with the tools they need to make the impacts they want to see in their communities and beyond. The additional support of dedicated mentors in the fields they want to pursue will encourage success in their academics and eventual careers."

RRC Polytech will work to develop and deliver training to mentors, and as part of the program, mentees will have an opportunity to give back, as after graduation they can be a mentor to a successive cohort of Indigenous learners.

RRC Polytech expects the new program to launch in early next year.

About The Canada Life Assurance Company

Canada Life is a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical and mental well-being of Canadians. For 175 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made.

Canada Life looks at all the ways we can support communities to help them reach their potential, every day. We work with organizations that are forward thinking and collaborative so that our efforts can create positive change. We're proud to support non-profit, charitable and community organizations each year through cash, in-kind contributions and employee volunteerism. This includes $11.1 million in charitable donations in 2022.

On January 1, 2020, Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life became one company – Canada Life, and today, we proudly serve approximately 12 million customer relationships from coast to coast to coast.

Follow us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , YouTube and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Canada Life

For further information: Liz Kulyk, Assistant Vice-President, Media & Public Affairs, The Canada Life Assurance Company, 204-391-8515, [email protected]