Business Boost program to give 12 small businesses across Canada a one-time grant of $10,000

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Canada Life announced its new Business Boost program, which will support small businesses across Canada with 12 one-time grants of $10,000.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused small businesses to face more adversity than ever. While some businesses have shifted their models to continue serving their customers, many are facing significant challenges and are struggling to keep their doors open. That's why Canada Life created the Business Boost program – to provide small businesses with financial support that could help make all the difference. They're issuing a call for applications online.

"Small businesses are an integral part of the Canadian economy and are at the core of our communities. At Canada Life, we recognize both the challenges they've faced and the determination they've shown in working to overcome those challenges this year," says Jeff Macoun, President and Chief Operating Officer, Canada, for Canada Life. "As an organization committed to the well-being of Canadians, we want to support them in getting back on their feet."

Small businesses simply need to tell Canada Life a bit about themselves and what positive change they could make with a one-time grant of $10,000. The final twelve recipients will be announced in the new year, so they can head into 2021 with some additional financial support.

"We've seen how seriously small businesses across Canada have been hurt by the pandemic, but we've also seen how determined these entrepreneurs are to preserve their employees' jobs and to serve their customers and their communities. Their resilience is a daily inspiration, as is seeing larger members like Canada Life demonstrating real leadership through initiatives like the Business Boost program," said Perrin Beatty, President and CEO, Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

Applications must be completed online by Nov. 12. Recipients will be announced in January 2021.

About The Canada Life Assurance Company

Canada Life is a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical and mental well-being of Canadians. For more than 170 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made.

As of January 1, 2020, Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life became one company – Canada Life, and today, we proudly serve more than 13 million customer relationships from coast to coast to coast.

About The Canadian Chamber of Commerce

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce helps build the businesses that support our families, our communities and our country. We do this by influencing government policy, by providing essential business services and by connecting businesses to information they can use, to opportunities for growth and to a network of local chambers, businesses, decision-makers and peers from across the country, in every sector of the economy and at all levels of government, as well as internationally. We are unapologetic in our support for business and the vital role it plays in building and sustaining our great nation.

SOURCE Canada Life

For further information: Liz Kulyk, Assistant Vice-President, Media & Public Affairs, The Canada Life Assurance Company, 204-391-8515, [email protected]