Canada Life announces changes to its Pathways mutual fund lineup

WINNIPEG, Oct. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada Life and Quadrus today announced a name change and new series launches for the Pathways mutual funds.

Effective immediately, the London Life Pathways mutual funds will become the Canada Life Pathways mutual funds. There will be no changes to the funds' objectives or managers.

In addition, Pathways mutual funds will expand its offerings to include unbundled fee series (QF and QFW) and High Net Worth series (N). Subject to regulatory approval, these new series will be available on October 28 and will provide a flexible fee-based model, helping advisors adapt to changing markets and evolving client needs.

Canada Life Pathways mutual funds are managed by Mackenzie Investments and are offered exclusively through Quadrus Investment Services Limited. These funds focus on pure asset class solutions and are managed by world-class institutional investment managers. They also form the building blocks for all of the London Life Constellation Managed Portfolios.

About Quadrus

Quadrus Investment Services Ltd. ("Quadrus") is one of the largest mutual fund dealers in Canada. Quadrus is a wholly owned subsidiary of London Life, which is a member of the Great-West Lifeco Inc. group of companies, which includes The Great-West Life Assurance Company, London Life Insurance Company and The Canada Life Assurance Company.

About Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life

Great-West Life, together with London Life and Canada Life, are leading Canadian insurers focused on improving the financial, physical and mental well-being of Canadians. United under the new Canada Life brand, we help Canadians achieve their potential, every day. Our customers across Canada have trusted us to provide for their financial security needs and deliver on the promises we have made. Together, we serve the financial security needs of more than 13 million people across Canada and are leading providers of a wide range of insurance and wealth management products and services for individuals, families and business owners, from coast to coast to coast.

