In June, Canada Life asked Canadians to weigh in on what students in their community needed most for the upcoming school year. Respondents indicated that this year, students need mentors (in the form of tutors, big brothers or big sisters, after school programming and more) to help them get back on track and achieve their goals.

"After a year of online learning, less in-person socializing and extra curriculars, and all of the other impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, we recognize many students need some extra support," said Monique Maynard, Executive Vice-President, Chief Actuary Canada and President, Quebec Affairs, Canada Life. "That's why this year, instead of donating school supplies like pencil crayons and backpacks, we're changing our approach and working to meet a different, targeted need. We know this campaign will help set students up for success, this year and beyond."

According to a recent study from MENTOR Canada, youth who are mentored are:

Twice as likely to complete high school and feel like they belong in their local community

95% more likely to pursue education after high school

53% more likely to report good mental health

Canada Life has leveraged its long-standing relationship with United Way to ensure donations are given to students in need in the right way and at the right time. United Way will distribute donations to local agencies who support mentorship programming. All donations will stay local, so donors' generosity will directly impact their community. Participants can also contact their local United Way to volunteer with a student-centric organization or act as a mentor.

"We're at our best when we come together to strengthen and support our community. I'm thrilled that United Way is teaming up with Canada Life to help ensure students have the mentorship, guidance and confidence they need to reach their potential. Together, we're helping our future leaders be all they can be," said Connie Walker, President and CEO, United Way Winnipeg.

Canada Life employees and the public can donate to the Student Success Drive online until Aug. 11 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Canada Life is a long-time supporter of United Ways across Canada through corporate donations and workplace campaigns. Over the past ten years, they've contributed over $16 million in corporate donations to United Ways across the country. In some cases, Canada Life's support dates back to the inception of United Way in specific communities.

About The Canada Life Assurance Company

Canada Life is a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical and mental well-being of Canadians. For more than 170 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made.

On January 1, 2020, Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life became one company – Canada Life, and today, we proudly serve more than 12 million customer relationships from coast to coast to coast.

SOURCE Canada Life

For further information: Liz Kulyk, Assistant Vice-President, Media & Public Affairs, The Canada Life Assurance Company, 204-391-8515, [email protected]