Canada Life and Power Corporation of Canada supporting Rainbow Resource Centre's development of Place of Pride

Place of Pride will be Canada's first campus dedicated to the 2SLGBTQ+ community

WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Life and Power Corporation of Canada announced they're donating $750,000 to the Place of Pride capital campaign.

Canada Life and Power Corporation of Canada announced they're donating $750,000 to the Place of Pride capital campaign

"We are so thankful to Canada Life for this gift and the acknowledgement of the importance of the 2SLGBTQ+ community to the organization," said Matthew Cutler, Chair, Rainbow Resource Centre. "Canada Life can be proud of their commitment to help create this first of its kind campus, in the heart of downtown Winnipeg. Working together with Canada Life, and other donors and supporters, we are creating a campus that will be life-changing, and in many cases life-saving, for countless Manitobans. It will be a place for everyone to not only survive - but to thrive."

This gift will support a brand-new 12,000 square foot 2SLGBTQ+ campus in Winnipeg, a first in Canada. The project will include a new community hub, housing, spaces for connection, expanded programming and peer supports, and most importantly, a safe, inclusive place for the community to belong.

Place of Pride phase one construction is complete and includes a four-story apartment building in August 2024, providing 21 units of affordable 55+ housing for the 2SLGBTQ+ community. Construction will begin on Phase 2 in early 2025.

"As a Winnipegger, I'm grateful for everything Rainbow Resource Centre does to make our city a welcoming and inclusive place," said Paul Mahon, President and Chief Executive Officer, Canada Life. "There's a pressing need for housing and safe spaces for 2SLGBTQ+ people, and that's why Canada Life is stepping up to support this exciting project."

For more information or to donate to the Place of Pride campaign, visit placeofpride.ca.

About Canada Life

Canada Life is a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical, and mental well-being of Canadians. For over 175 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made. We proudly serve more than 14 million customer relationships from coast to coast to coast. Canada Life is a subsidiary of Great-West Lifeco Inc. and a member of the Power Corporation of Canada group of companies.

About Rainbow Resource Centre

Rainbow Resource Centre offers support to the 2SLGBTQ+ community in the form of counselling, education, and programming for individuals ranging from children through to 55+. It also supports families, friends, and employers of 2SLGBTQ+ individuals.

Rainbow Resource Centre's Education Program provides 2SLGBTQ+ and ally education, awareness, and outreach that assists healthcare providers, educators, students, social service, and commercial service providers.

The Youth Program offers 2SLGBTQ+ youth a safe, fun place to learn new skills, create projects, and celebrate identities. Rainbow Resource Centre also has a volunteer program, community library, and coordinates the community-led groups and committees that meet at Rainbow Resource Centre.

Rainbow Resource Centre is located on Treaty One Territory.

Place of Pride Backgrounder:

BACKGROUNDER

Place of Pride

Place of Pride is a $20-million campus that includes 55+ affordable housing, spaces for programming, counselling and community. It's a place people can get what they need to thrive no matter their age and stage of life. Place of Pride will be a dedicated and welcoming hub where services, activism and community come together. It will create a place that 2SLGBTQ+ folks can call their own – something they've been asking for decades.

Place of Pride Campus Phase One (completed)

Affordable, safe housing where 55+ 2SLGBTQ+ adults can continue to live authentically, with direct access to supports, resources, and social connections within its campus model.

Place of Pride's 55+ housing is a collaboration with Westminster Housing Society.

Place of Pride Campus Phase Two (beginning construction early in 2025)

Purpose-built counselling rooms and program spaces where thousands more 2SLGBTQ+ folks can access critically needed services.

Welcoming spaces everyone in community can enjoy, including a circular ceremony and meeting room, space for events and meetings, and a park-like setting with permaculture gardens.

Connection spaces with art displays, activities, a café, and a library.

Spaces where more families can find the supports and community they need.

A kitchen to prepare community meals.

Activity spaces for people of all ages and identities to engage in art and other social groups.

