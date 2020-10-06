WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada Life and Power Corporation of Canada are pleased to announce a $70,000 contribution to Circles For Reconciliation. The contribution will assist with the project's national expansion to build meaningful relationships between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people and advance the process of reconciliation into communities across Canada.

"Building strong relationships between Indigenous and non-Indigenous through awareness, knowledge and conversation is exactly what Circles For Reconciliation aims to achieve," said Jeff Macoun, President and Chief Operating Officer, Canada, Canada Life. "We're proud to support this important organization and hope many Winnipeggers and Canadians will seek out an opportunity to participate in a circle."

Circles For Reconciliation, based in Winnipeg, works to establish trusting, meaningful relationships between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples. Through small gatherings of an equal number of Indigenous and non-Indigenous people, participants are led by trained facilitators to begin fostering respectful relationships, which the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), through their Calls to Action, stress is the basis of reconciliation. The Calls to Action work to redress the legacy of residential schools and advance the process of Canadian reconciliation.

Normally, participants physically sit in a circle, providing greater opportunities for consensus and respect of traditional Indigenous values and customs. To continue their important work during a time where we can't meet physically, participants sit virtually in a circle online.

"When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, we were about to launch 40 new in-person Circles that all had to be postponed, but we decided that reconciliation could not be put on hold and continued virtually. We trained new facilitators and not a day goes by that we don't have someone register to participate in a Circle," said Raymond Currie, Project Coordinator, Circles For Reconciliation. "Canada Life and Power Corporation's support will go a long way to help us continue to grow our initiative and respond to the national thirst for reconciliation."

"Circles For Reconciliation is a courageous and innovative initiative", said Paul C. Genest, Senior Vice-President, Power Corporation. "Through person-to-person connection, these circles are deepening cross-cultural understanding and mutual respect, necessary steps on the long road to reconciliation. We at Power Corporation are proud to support this vital effort."

The initiative's national expansion has already trained facilitators in 60 communities across Canada with more to come. These volunteers are essential to the success of the Circles. The Circle's 21 themes are continuously adapted to fit what is going on in the world around us. Current themes include Reconciliation, Residential Schools, The Meaning of Land for Indigenous Peoples, and Dispelling the Misconceptions about Indigenous Peoples.

As an early signatory of the Winnipeg Indigenous Accord, Canada Life is committed to advancing reconciliation within the business community, in part, by supporting initiatives such as Circles For Reconciliation.

Circles For Reconciliation are open to both Canada Life employees and the public. Registration is free and the Circles are currently being offered virtually via Zoom.

About The Canada Life Assurance Company

Canada Life is a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical and mental well-being of Canadians. For more than 170 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made.

As of January 1, 2020, Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life became one company – Canada Life, and today, we proudly serve more than 13 million customer relationships from coast to coast to coast.

About Power Corporation of Canada

Power Corporation is an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. Its core holdings are leading insurance, retirement, wealth management and investment businesses, including a portfolio of alternative asset investment platforms. More information at www.powercorporation.com.

