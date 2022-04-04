SecurePak combines ClaimSecure's innovative technology with Canada Life's high-quality pooled products into a unified product offering and experience

WINNIPEG, MB, April 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada Life and ClaimSecure today announced the launch of SecurePak, a bundled offering that includes Canada Life's insurance benefits and ClaimSecure's health and dental claims adjudication services.

In its first collaboration, SecurePak offers plan sponsors the advantage of modernized claims processing through ClaimSecure and the security of Canada Life's pooled products for plans in the small-case market with 25 to 200 plan members.

Core to the SecurePak bundle is:

Administrative Services Only (ASO) health and dental coverage

Out-of-country travel insurance

Life insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment insurance

Stop-loss insurance

Plan sponsors can also choose from the following optional add-ons:

Short-term and long-term disability and optional life insurance

Healthcare spending account, coverage navigation services and Formulary Protect

Preferred provider network program (not available in Quebec )

"Through our acquisition of ClaimSecure, we knew we'd be able to collaborate and create an additional channel to provide products, plans and technology solutions, like SecurePak, to even more customers in Canada," said Brad Fedorchuk, Executive Vice-President, Group Customer at Canada Life. "We're excited to be able to combine ClaimSecure's innovative technology with Canada Life's high-quality pooled products. Unlike other ASO offerings, SecurePak offers a client experience with one quote, one application, one product, and all at a competitive price."

Canada Life acquired ClaimSecure in 2021, substantially enhancing Canada Life's presence in the third-party administrator (TPA) and third-party payor (TPP) business segments. This acquisition increased the number of plan members served by Canada Life by 1.25 million individuals, including plan members and their dependents.

About The Canada Life Assurance Company

Canada Life is a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical and mental well-being of Canadians. For more than 170 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made.

On January 1, 2020, Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life became one company – Canada Life, and today, we proudly serve more than 12 million customer relationships from coast to coast to coast.

Follow us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About ClaimSecure Inc.

As a leading provider of health benefit plan administration, claims adjudication and web-based and mobile technologies, ClaimSecure has over 35 years of experience providing industry-leading expertise and customized health claims management solutions to thousands of Canadian benefit plan sponsors.

Stay connected on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Canada Life

For further information: Liz Kulyk, Assistant Vice-President, Media & Public Affairs, The Canada Life Assurance Company, 204-391-8515, [email protected]; Amanda Louis, Marketing Specialist, ClaimSecure Inc., [email protected]