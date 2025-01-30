Canada launches Rural and Francophone Community Immigration pilots

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Rural and Francophone minority communities make vital contributions to Canada's economy and culture, but they frequently face unique labour market and demographic challenges as the majority of Canadians and newcomers settle in Canada's urban centres. In particular, the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot (RNIP) was successful in connecting businesses and employers in remote communities with the skilled newcomers they need to thrive.

That is why the Government of Canada is introducing two new pilots—as committed to in March 2024—to help rural and Francophone minority communities attract and retain newcomers with the right skills to help their regions succeed as we work to establish the RNIP as a permanent program.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced the launch of the Rural Community Immigration Pilot and the Francophone Community Immigration Pilot, and the communities chosen to participate. These pilots will provide 18 communities with a permanent residence pathway to attract and retain newcomers who can fill key jobs and who want to live long-term in these areas.

The Rural Community Immigration Pilot ensures that rural communities have access to programs that address labour shortages and help local businesses find the workers they need. The Francophone Community Immigration Pilot focuses on increasing the number of French-speaking newcomers settling in Francophone minority communities outside of Quebec. This ensures the economic development of Francophone minority communities, while also helping to restore and increase their demographic weight.

Each selected community is represented by a local economic development organization, which will work with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) to identify its critical labour gaps, designate trustworthy employers and recommend suitable candidates to IRCC for permanent residence. IRCC has begun training the economic development organizations, and each community will provide details and timelines on when employers and prospective permanent residence candidates can expect to have a chance to apply.

The following communities will participate in the Rural Community Immigration Pilot (RCIP):

Pictou County, NS

North Bay, ON

Sudbury, ON

Timmins, ON

Sault Ste. Marie, ON

Thunder Bay, ON

Steinbach, MB Altona/Rhineland, MB

Brandon, MB

Moose Jaw, SK

Claresholm, AB

West Kootenay, BC

North Okanagan Shuswap, BC

Peace Liard, BC

The following communities will participate in the Francophone Community Immigration Pilot (FCIP):

Acadian Peninsula, NB

Sudbury, ON

Timmins, ON Superior East Region, ON

St. Pierre Jolys, MB

Kelowna, BC

Quotes:

"Rural and Francophone communities are vital to Canada's growth and cultural diversity, and we value the unique contributions that newcomers make in these places. By welcoming skilled immigrants to these areas, we are addressing labour shortages and economic needs while promoting the benefits of living in a smaller town or city. Our commitment to supporting these regions reflects our belief that each one matters. That is why we will make the RNIP a permanent program, and why we are introducing these two new pilots. We'll continue to work closely with these communities as we work to connect businesses with the skilled workers they need to thrive."

– The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"When our rural and remote communities succeed, Canada succeeds—it's as simple as that. Through the Rural Community Immigration Pilot and the Francophone Community Immigration Pilot, your federal government is helping to fill jobs and drive growth in our magical, small communities, making life better for everyone who lives there."

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Quick facts:

On October 31, 2023 , IRCC released An Immigration System for Canada's Future—a report that lays out a pathway to strengthen our immigration system to better meet the needs of our country and of newcomers. As part of the work to implement the actions identified in the report, IRCC continues exploring opportunities to enhance regional immigration, including through these new pilots.

, IRCC released An Immigration System for Future—a report that lays out a pathway to strengthen our immigration system to better meet the needs of our country and of newcomers. As part of the work to implement the actions identified in the report, IRCC continues exploring opportunities to enhance regional immigration, including through these new pilots. The inclusion of new Francophone communities in regional economic immigration programs is a core measure of IRCC's Policy on Francophone Immigration.

Part of the Acadian Peninsula, Sudbury , Timmins , and St. Pierre Jolys are also participants in the Welcoming Francophone Communities initiative, which will help them settle and integrate French-speaking newcomers who arrive in their communities under the FCIP.

, , and are also participants in the Welcoming Francophone Communities initiative, which will help them settle and integrate French-speaking newcomers who arrive in their communities under the FCIP. Preliminary findings suggest strong retention in RNIP communities. In October 2022 , 87% of RNIP newcomer survey respondents stated that they stayed and planned to stay in their RNIP communities.

, 87% of RNIP newcomer survey respondents stated that they stayed and planned to stay in their RNIP communities. As of December 31, 2024 , 8,580 newcomers have been granted permanent residence through the RNIP, helping address labour shortages in key sectors such as health care and manufacturing.

