OTTAWA, ON, July 15, 2023 /CNW/ - As Russia's ongoing, brutal invasion of Ukraine persists, Canada continues to adapt its response to help those fleeing violence. Since its launch in March 2022, the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET) has provided temporary safe haven to over 166,000 Ukrainians. Now, we are introducing ongoing support for those who want to come to Canada, and for those who want to stay here permanently with their family.

Further to Canada's additional support for Ukraine confirmed at the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced today a new pathway for Ukrainians to help keep families together.

Starting October 23, 2023, this new pathway will provide permanent residence to those who have fled Russia's illegal invasion and want to stay in Canada. To qualify, Ukrainian nationals must be in Canada with temporary resident status and have one or more family members in Canada. Those who are eligible include Ukrainian spouses, common-law partners, parents, grandparents, siblings and children or grandchildren of a Canadian citizen or permanent resident. More detailed information will be made available closer to the launch of the program in October.

Ukrainians holding a CUAET visa will have until March 31, 2024, to travel to Canada under the temporary special measures. Following the end of overseas applications under CUAET on July 15, 2023, Ukrainians and their family members can still apply for a temporary resident visa to come to Canada, under pre-existing immigration measures.

Once in Canada, temporary residents will be eligible to apply for an extended stay of up to three years through study permits and open work permits, all of which will be prioritized. They will also have access to settlement services, such as language training and employment services. These measures will help them thrive in communities across the country.

The Government of Canada continues to work closely with provincial, territorial and municipal partners, as well as settlement service providers and the Ukrainian-Canadian community, to welcome Ukrainians.

"As we continue to witness the devastating impact of Putin's illegal invasion, we stand resolute in our condemnation of this senseless violence. We continue to extend unwavering support and a lifeline to families separated by this conflict, including through this family reunification pathway that will help Ukrainian families stay together as they rebuild their lives in their new communities in Canada. This continued support builds on our steadfast commitment to help Ukrainians find a safe haven and provide them with the assistance they need."

– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Launched on March 17, 2022 , the CUAET provided Ukrainians and their immediate family members of any nationality the opportunity to stay in Canada as temporary residents for up to three years.

, the CUAET provided Ukrainians and their immediate family members of any nationality the opportunity to stay in as temporary residents for up to three years. Ukrainians and their family members had until July 15, 2023 , to apply overseas for a CUAET visa free of charge. We will continue to process applications received before the deadline.

, to apply overseas for a CUAET visa free of charge. We will continue to process applications received before the deadline. Anyone holding a CUAET visa will have until March 31, 2024, to travel to Canada under the special measures. CUAET holders who are already here in Canada will have until March 31, 2024 , to extend or adjust their temporary status through these measures, free of charge.

under the special measures. CUAET holders who are already here in will have until , to extend or adjust their temporary status through these measures, free of charge. As of July 16, 2023 , Ukrainians who apply to come to Canada through existing temporary resident programs will be subject to fees and standard requirements.

, Ukrainians who apply to come to through existing temporary resident programs will be subject to fees and standard requirements. The new pathway to permanent residence requires no financial undertaking and families will have until October 22, 2024 , to submit an application. More detailed information, including how to submit an application, will be made available closer to the launch of the program.

, to submit an application. More detailed information, including how to submit an application, will be made available closer to the launch of the program. This pathway will not have an impact on the number of spaces available through the Parents and Grandparents Program. Ukrainians accepted under this pathway are in addition to any family members who come to Canada through this program.

