OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing poses a significant risk to global fish stocks in the North Pacific Ocean, and is considered to be a potential driver of Pacific salmon declines.

Today at the Port of Yokohama, Japan, Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) announced the second Canadian-led high seas mission to detect and deter IUU fishing in the North Pacific. This is a region integral to Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy, under which Canada is committed to upholding its international obligations.

The mission, known as Operation North Pacific Guard (Op.NPG), is a multi-national effort to coordinate fisheries enforcement to protect global fish stocks. Led by DFO fishery officers and supported by personnel from the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG), Op.NPG includes high seas patrols, air surveillance, and satellite monitoring. Additional support is being provided by officers from the United States Coast Guard and the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

For two months, fishery officers will patrol over 7,500 kilometres while onboard Canada's CCGS Sir Wilfrid Laurier, a high endurance, multi-purpose vessel that is also a light icebreaker, is newly biofuel capable, and which supports a wide range of programs and services in the Pacific and Western Arctic. The expert crew will conduct high seas boardings and inspection operations under international law to ensure compliance with regulations and to detect IUU fishing. Fishery officers will also collect environmental data and water samples to support Canada's understanding of the high seas environment, including the migration range of species of interest, such as Pacific salmon, and the levels of microplastics in the water.

In addition to monitoring and enforcement by sea, Canada recently conducted aerial surveillance out of Hokkaido, Japan, where daily patrols built on the work of last year's mission to monitor the Northwest Pacific.

This year's Op.NPG mission also marks two firsts for the CCG: this is the first port visit of a CCG vessel to Japan, and the first use of an eco-friendlier blend of biodiesel and renewable diesel with conventional diesel fuel. This is just one of the ways that the CCG is reducing its environmental footprint while supporting the Government of Canada's commitment to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Op.NPG is supported by funding from the Pacific Salmon Strategy Initiative, which aims to enhance conservation, protection, and enforcement efforts in high-risk areas for Canada's Pacific salmon stocks.

"I have the greatest respect for the work of Canada's fishery officers, who protect fish stocks, carry out important scientific research, and safeguard global marine ecosystems. Canada and its fishery officers will always stand-up for law-abiding harvesters, whose livelihoods are threatened by illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.

I wish the fishery officers, Canadian Coast Guard personnel, and all our partners a safe and successful journey and thank them for their efforts under Operation North Pacific Guard."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

IUU fishing is a major contributor to declining fish stocks and the destruction of marine ecosystems globally, and undermines the livelihoods of legitimate fish harvesters around the globe.

Canadian fishery officers have taken part in the annual Operation North Pacific Guard since 2019, an annual international law enforcement operation on the high seas of the North Pacific.

Fishery officers conduct patrols, under international law, to enforce the United Nations ban on high seas driftnets and to ensure compliance with regulations of Regional Fisheries Management Organizations (RFMO) that protect against IUU fishing.

Following each mission, Canada pursues appropriate sanctions for suspected violations of RFMO requirements directly with flag-states of the vessel in question. A flag state is the jurisdiction under whose laws the vessel is registered or licensed, and is deemed the nationality of the vessel.

pursues appropriate sanctions for suspected violations of RFMO requirements directly with flag-states of the vessel in question. A flag state is the jurisdiction under whose laws the vessel is registered or licensed, and is deemed the nationality of the vessel. This year's operation includes a total of 20 fishery officers. The air surveillance operations in Japan include 4 fishery officers who will each complete approximately 3 weeks of air patrols.

