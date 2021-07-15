The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, today announced $1.65 million in federal funding, over the next three years, to support the launch and operation of a new regional hub for climate services. Based in Sackville, New Brunswick, CLIMAtlantic will serve the four Atlantic provinces.

Once fully staffed and operational this fall, CLIMAtlantic will provide accessible, regional, and authoritative climate information, data, tools, and training. This will help businesses, community organizations and governments integrate climate information into decision making.

Establishing this new regional centre is part of the Government of Canada's commitment to provide Canadians with the data and tools they need to adapt to climate change. CLIMAtlantic will help ensure those who live and work in the Atlantic Region have access to tailored local climate information and services.

Using best-in-class data and information to understand the potential impacts of climate change will help communities build their resilience.

Quotes

"CLIMAtlantic is the newest addition to ECCC's growing network of organizations with climate expertise, supported by our department's Canadian Centre for Climate Services. This new hub is a great example of federal-provincial cooperation and is part of the Government of Canada's ongoing commitment to take concrete action and help Canadians adapt to climate change. CLIMAtlantic will highlight localized climate information for Atlantic Canada, helping organizations, local governments, and businesses integrate climate change into their planning and decision-making."

– The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada

"The network includes Ouranos (Quebec), the Pacific Climate Impacts Consortium (BC), and ClimateWest (Prairies). Collaboration is at the core of each of these regional climate centres. Regional climate data hubs support efforts to make all communities more resilient to extreme weather events. Better access to region-specific climate data means that businesses and individuals can better plan for the future."

– Sabine Dietz, Executive Director of CLIMAtlantic

"New Brunswick is extremely pleased with the collaboration that has taken place over the past two years between the Atlantic provinces and the federal government that has brought this great initiative to fruition. CLIMAtlantic is made up of seasoned climate change adaptation professionals, who will make this a world-class climate change services centre that will significantly advance Atlantic Canada's collective resilience to the impacts of climate change."

– The Honourable Gary Crossman, Minister of the Environment and Climate Change, Government of New Brunswick

Quick facts

Severe weather events in 2020—one of the warmest years on record—caused $2 .4 billion in insured damage in Canada , the fourth highest annual damage figure on record (Insurance Bureau of Canada , 2021).

.4 billion in insured damage in , the fourth highest annual damage figure on record (Insurance Bureau of , 2021). In Atlantic Canada , sea-level rise over the century is expected to exceed the global average, increasing risks from flooding events in coastal communities, and associated damage caused by the interaction of higher sea levels, storm surges, high tides, and heavy precipitation.

, sea-level rise over the century is expected to exceed the global average, increasing risks from flooding events in coastal communities, and associated damage caused by the interaction of higher sea levels, storm surges, high tides, and heavy precipitation. The Government of Canada launched the Canadian Centre for Climate Services (CCCS) in October 2018 and began creating regional hubs with the provinces so that Canadians could have the information and support needed to make communities and the economy more resilient to the impacts of climate change.

launched the Canadian Centre for Climate Services (CCCS) in and began creating regional hubs with the provinces so that Canadians could have the information and support needed to make communities and the economy more resilient to the impacts of climate change. Climate data and information can support adaptation efforts by:

Ensuring new infrastructure and community developments are designed to withstand flood risks



Supporting the agriculture sector in selecting crop varieties that are able to withstand and thrive under changing climatic conditions

Associated links

Canadian Centre for Climate Services

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Contacts: Moira Kelly, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-271-6218, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.ec.gc.ca

