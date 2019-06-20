Canada is supporting Ontarian solutions to tackle climate change and save money in Ontario

OTTAWA, June 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadians are feeling first-hand the impacts and costs of climate change. In Ontario, people felt the impacts of extreme weather—from heatwaves to floods and severe storms—last year alone. Canada has a plan to fight climate change and create good jobs for the future economy, with Canadians, and that plan is working. Canada's clean economy is growing, and Canadians have created one million jobs since 2015.

Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, launched the federal Energy Savings Rebate Program to make energy-efficient products more accessible to people and businesses across Ontario.

The new program will provide approximately $200 million over two years to participating retailers to help Ontario residents purchase energy-efficient products—such as ENERGY STAR certified washers, dryers, and smart thermostats. Retailers will provide rebates of up to 25 percent off the price of eligible products, helping Ontarians reduce energy use, save money, and fight climate change, at home.

The Energy Savings Rebate Program is funded from a portion of Ontario's Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund allocation.

"Ontarians understand the urgency of climate change and expect us to act. Canada will continue to take action to ensure that the Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund provides energy-efficient solutions for Canadians. The federal Energy Savings Rebate Program will help Ontarians cut emissions while saving money and energy at home."

– Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Retailers with locations in five or more municipalities in Ontario have until July 24, 2019, to submit their proposals and apply for funding. Retailers with locations in at least one and no more than four municipalities in Ontario have until March 31, 2020.

Rebates will be available starting in summer or fall 2019 and could be available up to the end of September 2020 for retailers with locations in five or more municipalities. Rebates could be available up to the end of March 2021 for retailers with locations in at least one and no more than four municipalities in Ontario.

For example, with a rebate of up to 25 percent, consumers could save up to $500 on the cost of an ENERGY STAR washer.

on the cost of an ENERGY STAR washer. According to Clean Energy Canada, the energy-efficiency measures in Canada's climate plan will help improve Canada's economy and environment, between now and 2030, by creating 118,000 new jobs, boosting our GDP by $356 billion, and saving Canadian households an average of $114 a year. Every $1 spent on energy efficiency generates approximately $7 of GDP.

According to Clean Energy Canada, the energy-efficiency measures in Canada's climate plan will help improve Canada's economy and environment, between now and 2030, by creating 118,000 new jobs, boosting our GDP by $356 billion, and saving Canadian households an average of $114 a year. Every $1 spent on energy efficiency generates approximately $7 of GDP.

The Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund provides $1 .4 billion to provinces and territories to deliver on their commitments to reducing carbon pollution and contributing to meeting Canada's 2030 climate target.

The Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund provides $1.4 billion to provinces and territories to deliver on their commitments to reducing carbon pollution and contributing to meeting Canada's 2030 climate target.

An additional $500 million is available through the Low Carbon Economy Challenge. This portion provides funding to all provinces and territories, municipalities, Indigenous communities and organizations, businesses, and not-for-profit organizations. Projects will leverage Canadian innovation across the country to reduce emissions and generate clean growth.

