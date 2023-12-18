GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadians are taking action to protect the health of precious freshwater ecosystems in watersheds across the country. These local activities are crucial to address water quality challenges that pose an increasing threat to freshwater ecosystems.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced the launch of a call for proposals for projects aimed at protecting and restoring water quality and ecosystem health in the Great Lakes, the Lake Winnipeg Basin, and Lake of the Woods. This call for proposals follows the historic investments announced for fresh water in Budget 2023. Led by the Canada Water Agency, these Freshwater Ecosystem Initiatives advance priorities under Canada's strengthened Freshwater Action Plan by investing in partner-led projects that will have a positive and measurable impact on fresh water and Canadians.

Funded projects will restore and protect water quality, advance innovation, support community-based monitoring efforts, and apply Indigenous knowledge to support decision-making and action. Canadians across the country—such as Indigenous communities and organizations, non-governmental organizations, academic and research institutions, municipalities, watershed or conservation organizations, and businesses—may be eligible to apply.

For more information on the call for proposals, including eligibility criteria and how to apply for funding, please visit the Funding Programs webpage. The submission deadline is February 15, 2024, for Great Lakes, Lake Winnipeg, and Lake of the Woods applications.

A second call for proposals under the Freshwater Action Plan, targeting the Saint John River, Lake Simcoe, and the EcoAction Community Funding Program, will open early in 2024. The call for proposals for the Community Interaction Program supporting projects for the Saint Lawrence River will follow.

"Canada has more than two million lakes and rivers, more inland water than any other country, and 20 percent of the world's fresh water. We need solutions and action on the pressing environmental challenges that are threatening our freshwater ecosystems. I encourage all eligible groups to apply for funding to advance Canadian projects and solutions. We look forward to supporting projects that will have a positive impact on fresh water and our communities."

Budget 2023 announced a major investment in fresh water in Canada , including: $650 million over 10 years to support monitoring, assessment, and restoration work in the Great Lakes, Lake Winnipeg, Lake of the Woods , the Saint Lawrence River, the Fraser River, the Saint John River, the Mackenzie River, and Lake Simcoe. This includes an investment of $420 million in new funding over 10 years for the Great Lakes, accelerating Canada's implementation of the Canada–United States Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement. $22.6 million over three years to support better coordination of efforts to protect fresh water across Canada . $85.1 million over five years, starting in 2023–2024, and $21 million ongoing thereafter to support the creation of a Canada Water Agency.

, including: The new Canada Water Agency is the federal agency focused on fresh water, working in partnership with Indigenous peoples, provinces, territories, and stakeholders to strengthen collaboration. It delivers key elements of the Freshwater Action Plan.

