Canada invests over $12.5 million to increase conserved areas primarily in southern Ontario

NEWMARKET, ON, Aug. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Conserving land is crucial to maintaining biodiversity and preserving habitats that support diverse species and ecological processes. By working together to protect natural areas, we will better connect networks of conserved areas, while contributing to the sustainability of local communities so they can adapt to environmental changes.

Today, Julie Dabrusin, Member of Parliament for Toronto—Danforth, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada and to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Canada along with Tony Van Bynen, Member of Parliament for Newmarket—Aurora, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced that the Government of Canada has invested over $12.5 million in Canada Nature Fund and Enhanced Nature Legacy funding (through the Target 1 Challenge program) with Conservation Ontario to support the acquisition of land primarily in southern Ontario.

This funding has resulted in the conservation of over 1,600 hectares of land, a crucial step toward increasing habitat for species at risk; helping to tackle climate change; and supporting conservation, restoration, and protection of our natural environment. These conserved areas are vital for enhancing biodiversity, safeguarding floodplains, and expanding Canada's conservation network.

This Government of Canada funding was matched with conservation authorities, municipal and private funding, and some landowner donations. The ongoing partnership with Conservation Ontario represents the effort needed to advance Canada's goal of conserving 30 percent of lands and waters by 2030 and help fight against the triple crisis of biodiversity loss, climate change, and pollution. The Government of Canada remains committed to working closely with conservation partners, other levels of government, and all Canadians. The future depends on everyone taking action now.

"Today, we celebrate a collaboration that has resulted in the conservation of over 1,600 hectares of protected land in southern Ontario. Thanks to strong collaboration with Conservation Ontario, municipalities, private funders, and landowners, we are one step closer to achieving our goal of conserving 30 percent of lands and waters in Canada by 2030."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Today is a great day for conservation. By working together, we've preserved valuable lands and floodplains, home to endangered species like the Blanding's Turtle. This was made possible by our partnership with Conservation Ontario and the generous support of private donors."

– Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Today's announcement underscores our government's commitment to safeguarding the natural beauty and ecological integrity of our region, providing greater biodiversity protection and opportunities to explore the natural landscapes that define our community. This collaboration with Conservation Ontario and other dedicated partners is a testament to what we can achieve when we work together for the betterment of our environment."

– Tony Van Bynen, Member of Parliament for Newmarket—Aurora,

"We are proud to be a part of this collaborative effort to support 17 conservation authorities in conserving and protecting over 1,600 hectares of land in southern Ontario. Our partnership with Environment and Climate Change Canada demonstrates our shared commitment to biodiversity, habitat protection, and sustainable conservation practices that protect people and property from flood risks. Together, we are building a stronger, more resilient network of protected areas for the benefit of our environment, communities, and future generations."

– Angela Coleman, General Manager of Conservation Ontario

Unique to Ontario , conservation authorities are local watershed management agencies that deliver services and programs to protect and manage impacts on water and other natural resources in partnership with all levels of government, landowners, and many other organizations.

, conservation authorities are local watershed management agencies that deliver services and programs to protect and manage impacts on water and other natural resources in partnership with all levels of government, landowners, and many other organizations. Conservation authorities promote an integrated watershed management approach balancing human, environmental, and economic needs. Conservation authorities are organized on a watershed basis.

There are 31 conservation authorities operating in southern Ontario and five conservation authorities delivering programs and services in northern Ontario .

and five conservation authorities delivering programs and services in northern . The network of conservation authorities is represented by Conservation Ontario, which is a nonprofit association.

The Target 1 Challenge is an investment by the federal government in projects that can add to Canada's protected and conserved areas across the country.

protected and conserved areas across the country. The Target 1 Challenge promotes and supports the establishment of new protected and conserved areas, the enhancement of ecological integrity, and the connectivity of Canada's network of protected and conserved areas.

