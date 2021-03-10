OTTAWA, ON, March 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Reducing reliance on diesel in rural and remote communities is essential to reaching net-zero emissions. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, the Government of Canada remains committed to building a clean energy future that strengthens the economy, creates good, middle-class jobs and supports the natural resource sectors.

Paul Lefebvre, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a $7.1-million investment for TUGLIQ Energy Co. to help fund the third phase of its wind energy project that will displace diesel generation in northern Quebec while creating local job opportunities.

This new funding builds on the success of earlier phases of the wind farm and will enable Raglan Mine to explore adding two additional three-megawatt (MW) wind turbines and four MW of energy storage at its facility, located in the Nunavik region of Quebec. These additions could bring the mine's renewable energy capacity up to 12 MW and its energy storage up to 6 MW, totaling 6.6-million litres per year of reduced diesel.

Construction of the project will create about 65 jobs, with another six jobs needed for the operation and maintenance of the wind farm over its lifetime. Renewable energy training and information sessions will also be provided to Indigenous youth in the area to share lessons learned and build local capacity.

Federal funding for the project comes from the Clean Energy for Rural and Remote Communities program. The eight-year, $220-million program, aims to reduce reliance on diesel in rural and remote communities by deploying and demonstrating renewable energy projects, encouraging energy efficiency and building local skills and capacity. It is part of government's Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, a more than $180-billion investment over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes and Canada's rural and northern communities.

TUGLIQ and the Government of Quebec also contributed to the project for a total investment of $21.9 million.

As outlined in Canada's strengthened climate plan, A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, ensuring Canada is a world leader in clean power is a top priority. That's why the government is investing an additional $300 million over five years to give rural, remote and Indigenous communities currently reliant on diesel the opportunity to be powered by clean, reliable energy by 2030.

Quotes

"Reducing reliance on diesel lowers emissions, creates jobs and boosts our economic competitiveness. This is how we get to net-zero."

Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"The success of this project will influence future Arctic investments toward less carbon-intensive energy infrastructures, ultimately reducing greenhouse gas emissions and leading to a cleaner, greener future."

Paul Lefebvre

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources

"TUGLIQ Energy thanks the federal and provincial governments' continued support in transitioning the North's energy, enabling TUGLIQ and partners to continue reducing the Arctic's reliance on fossil fuels. Integrating ever-higher levels of renewable energy provides compelling positive returns and benefits for mining companies and their neighbouring communities."

Laurent Abbatiello

President and CEO of TUGLIQ Energy Corp

"Operating a mine in the Canadian Arctic presents significant challenges, particularly when it comes to generating electricity. Since the Raglan Mine site is not connected to the hydroelectric distribution network, we have to fulfil our energy requirements by generating our own electricity with diesel generators. The $7.1-million investment that Natural Resources Canada has given TUGLIQ Energy is a step in the right direction in improving the energy balance of businesses in the North by taking into account their geographical considerations. Government support is essential in pursuing the development of Canada's natural resources while preserving the environment in a healthy and prosperous way."

Pierre Barrette

Vice-President of Raglan Mine

