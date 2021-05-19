WHITBY, ON, May 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Improving energy efficiency in our communities can be a 'hidden fuel' in tackling climate change. It will help us reach our Paris goals, lower emissions where people live and work, and provide opportunities for Canadians to be part of building a clean and prosperous future for all.

Ryan Turnbull, Member of Parliament for Whitby, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, today announced an $87,000 investment to the Town of Whitby to identify energy-saving opportunities for its municipal buildings and vehicle fleet.

Whitby is also investing $83,000 toward the project for a total of $170,000. The investments support energy improvements and assessments, including the analysis of 20 municipal buildings, such as recreation centres and fire halls, to pinpoint areas to reduce energy costs and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Energy-efficient upgrades supported by this project include insulation and air tightness, heating and cooling equipment, renewable energy retrofits and lighting. As a result, energy saving measures were identified for every facility with the potential of cutting emissions by 30 percent.

In addition, a review of Whitby's 474 vehicle fleet identified ways to reduce diesel fuel consumption and led to the Zero Carbon Whitby Plan. The Plan recommends GHG reduction targets and a carbon management framework to help build sustainability into its business practices.

Federal funding is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Energy Manager Program, which helps identify and adopt energy-efficiency solutions that reduce energy use, operating costs and GHGs by offering funding to hire energy managers and undergo energy assessments for buildings, industrial facilities and fleets.

The government supports green infrastructure projects that will create good, middle-class jobs, advance Canada's low-carbon future and help achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Quotes

"Climate change is measured globally but felt locally. So we're helping communities like Whitby build a clean energy future, support local jobs and lower emissions."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources



"We are proud to support the Town of Whitby and help make their buildings more energy-efficient and affordable. Working together, we can improve how we use energy, while reducing emissions and sustaining the buildings we value."

Ryan Turnbull

Member of Parliament for Whitby

"Whitby is determined to take action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. My thanks to MP Turnbull and the Government of Canada for this important investment, which will help us identify energy-saving opportunities at our facilities and in our fleet. This supports our Whitby Green Standard and Zero Carbon Strategy, which are essential to achieving our goal to reduce our corporate emissions by 100 percent by 2045."

Don Mitchell

Mayor, Town of Whitby

Related Information



Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, [email protected] ; Ian Cameron, Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-292-6837, [email protected]

Related Links

www.nrcan.gc.ca

