GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Black Canadians played a pivotal role in shaping Canada into the vibrant country it is today. However, for far too long Black people in Canada have faced systemic barriers, anti-Black racism and discrimination. As we prepare to celebrate Black History Month, the Government of Canada, now more than ever, remains steadfast in its commitment to combatting systemic barriers and creating a more equitable and just future for Black people in Canada. To that end, the Government of Canada has proposed over $1 billion to uplift and support Black communties in Canada.

As a part of these historic investments, today, at the National Black Canadians Summit, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, on behalf of the Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, announced that approximately $4.4 million will be provided to support up to nine projects through the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative as part of the Emerging Priorities pillar. The investment will go toward initiatives focusing on youth, health, and mental health in Black communities, responding to the call to increase support in those specific areas. With the theme of Black History Month 2025 being "Black Legacy and Leadership: Celebrating Canadian History and Uplifting Future Generations", the government is supporting the next generation by investing in the supports they need.

Minister Ien also highlighted more than $700,000 in funding for the Michaëlle Jean Foundation under the Emerging Priorities pillar. The funding supports the 2025 National Black Canadians Summit and the Michaëlle Jean Foundation's Power of Youth Initiative, which will provide grants to youth-led organizations to benefit their local community.

These investments build on Canada's commitment to taking further action to address systemic racism and inequities that impact Black communities. Canada endorsed the first United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent in 2018 and recently co-sponsored the second Decade, which spans from January 2025 to December 2034.

"When we include people, Canada thrives. That's why since 2015, our government has remained steadfast in our efforts to end systemic inequities and proposing more than $1 billion to empower Black communities. Through investments like today's, we're bolstering the health and mental health provisions for Black Canadians and equipping Black youth with essential career development skills, making sure that they have the support they need to thrive and fully participate in Canadian society."

– The Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities

"Our government is focused on breaking down the barriers that have held Black Canadians back for far too long. These projects will provide the health and mental health supports that so many young people need to succeed—not just today, but for years to come. It's about creating space for their dreams, their growth, and their futures. I can't wait to see the difference this work will make."

– The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"The Michaëlle Jean Foundation is thrilled to launch the second round of our Power of Youth initiative, empowering Black youth-led projects nationwide. Thanks to the generous support of the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative, we continue to invest in the creativity, leadership, and vision of young changemakers driving impact in their communities."

– Edward Matwawana, Executive Director of the Michaëlle Jean Foundation

In recognition of the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent, since 2019, up to $200 million has been invested through the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative (SBCCI) to celebrate, share knowledge and build capacity in Canada's vibrant Black Canadian communities.

has been invested through the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative (SBCCI) to celebrate, share knowledge and build capacity in vibrant Black Canadian communities. Building on previous investments under the SBCCI, today's funding allocates up to an additional $4 .4 million and is available to further support emerging priorities identified through engagement with stakeholders and community partners. Examples of projects that may be supported include improving the mental health and well-being of Black youth with sickle cell disease and their families, and equipping community leaders to advocate for psychological well-being in their respective communities.

.4 million and is available to further support emerging priorities identified through engagement with stakeholders and community partners. Examples of projects that may be supported include improving the mental health and well-being of Black youth with sickle cell disease and their families, and equipping community leaders to advocate for psychological well-being in their respective communities. Projects previously announced under the Emerging Priorities pillar of SBCCI include: a $2.1 million investment in a new site for the Montréal Afro-Canadian Cultural Centre; and a $2.2 million investment to refurbish the former Nova Scotia Home for Coloured Children, now renamed Kinney Place .

Through the SBCCI, the Government of Canada seeks to enhance the capacity and effectiveness of Black-led and Black-serving community organizations and the work they do to promote inclusiveness. To date, more than 2,700 projects have benefited from investments under the SBCCI.

seeks to enhance the capacity and effectiveness of Black-led and Black-serving community organizations and the work they do to promote inclusiveness. To date, more than 2,700 projects have benefited from investments under the SBCCI. Today's funding announcement is investing in the health and mental health of Black Canadians. It complements the Mental Health of Black Canadians Fund led by the Public Health Agency of Canada , as identified projects would provide health and mental health services that aren't covered by that program.

