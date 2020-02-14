Canada Invests in Ontario's Electric Vehicle Network

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada's climate plan is working for the planet and it's working for Canadians. As Canada transitions to a cleaner economy, GHG emission reductions in the transportation sector are necessary. To spur innovation and encourage the widespread adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) the Government of Canada is providing Canadians with more options to purchase, charge and drive zero emission vehicles.



The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced that the government is investing

$8 million to build 160 fast chargers at 73 locations for EVs across the province to help Ontarians transition to a clean energy future.

Funding, which Minister Bains announced at the 2020 Canadian International Auto Show, is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative (EVAFIDI), and will allow Hydro One and Ontario Power Generation (OPG) to build one of the province's largest EV networks.

Today's investment is part of the Government of Canada's commitment to support green infrastructure projects that will create good jobs, advance Canada's green future and help us reach our ambitious target of 100 percent of passenger zero-emission vehicle sales by 2040.

To reach this target, the Government of Canada is investing over $300 million to support the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of fast-chargers for EVs, charging stations at apartment buildings, public places and workplaces, and hydrogen stations in metropolitan centres.

The Government of Canada continues to support green infrastructure projects that will create good jobs, advance Canada's green future and help us reach our domestic and international climate targets.

Quotes

"Our government is committed to supporting innovative, green infrastructure projects that will bring us closer to a competitive, zero-emissions transportation sector. Today's investment will ensure that Canadian made solutions are at the forefront of solving the global climate change crisis, leaving our children and grandchildren with a healthier planet and cleaner air to breathe."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains,

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Having delivered the world's largest single climate change action to date with the closure of our coal stations, OPG's clean power serves as a strong platform to electrify carbon-heavy sectors like transportation. That's why we're so pleased to be partnering with Hydro One on an initiative that will broaden the benefits of electrification, providing a reliable, integrated network while ensuring no additional cost to ratepayers."

Theresa Dekker

Vice-President of Corporate Business Development and Strategy, OPG, and Co-Chair, Ivy Charging Network

"We take pride in energizing life in communities across Ontario and believe in creating a brighter and sustainable future for all through a greener transportation sector. Hydro One is launching Ivy Charging Network with our partner OPG and support from Natural Resources Canada to create a sustainable and reliable electric vehicle fast-charger network that will connect all parts of Ontario."

Imran Merali,

Vice-President, Customer Service, Hydro One and Co-President, Ivy Charging Network

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada is making zero-emission vehicles more affordable for Canadian consumers by offering a purchase incentive of up to $5,000 and full tax write-offs for zero-emission vehicle business use.

is making zero-emission vehicles more affordable for Canadian consumers by offering a purchase incentive of up to and full tax write-offs for zero-emission vehicle business use. To date, NRCan has provided support for more than 830 fast charging stations, which are either built or under construction.

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes and Canada's rural and northern communities.

