EAST HANTS, NS, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Clean technologies play a large and growing role in Canada's forest sector. By increasing the efficiency of forest sector technologies, we can grow Canada's economy at a critical time — without growing emissions from the manufacturing sector. Developing and deploying new clean technologies and solutions helps to assert Canadian economic autonomy, while fighting climate change and creating good new jobs.

Today, the Honourable Kody Blois, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and Rural Economic Development, announced federal funding for MTC Mass Timber Company (MTC) to support its move to technology-driven manufacturing that will create high-value mass timber products in Nova Scotia.

Through an investment of $500,000, MTC will advance the detailed design of Canada's first large-scale, clear-span mass timber manufacturing structure that would house a new industrial plant. Once constructed, MTC will be Canada's first vertically integrated mass timber manufacturer in Atlantic Canada, allowing further growth of the region's offsite building construction sector and improving access to housing for Nova Scotians.

MTC was also conditionally approved for $10 million in federal support, subject to the required due diligence measures, and the negotiation of a final agreement by both parties, to:

Work with local forest sector partners and First Nations to integrate their operations into a high-specification manufacturing business.

Use technology-driven manufacturing to open a facility that can use eastern spruce — currently undervalued in the lumber industry — to create high-value products such as cross-laminated timber (CLT) panels and glue-laminated beams and columns.

Diversify their product lines by maximizing the value of wood fibre products, which will contribute to the local economy by increasing income per unit and growing operations.

Ultimately, this project would add value to the lumber products produced by the company in Nova Scotia, using next-generation technology to strengthen the forest sector in the province. The project would also create 124 new local jobs while opening new economic avenues for the use of locally grown eastern spruce lumber in manufacturing.

The Government of Canada will always stand up for Canadians and Canadian industry, and that very much includes the forest sector. The project announced today will support leadership, innovation and sustainable practices in the forest sector while creating significant economic and environmental benefits for Nova Scotians and Canadians.

Quotes

"Through our Green Construction through Wood and Investment in Forest Industry Transformation programs, we are continuing to support Canada's forest sector to implement innovative technologies that increase efficiency and capacity, lower emissions and create good, sustainable jobs. Today's investments are excellent examples of how we can continue to reduce emissions while helping to ensure the long-term sustainability of the lumber industry in Nova Scotia."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"We're blessed with some incredible natural resources here in Nova Scotia, and our forestry sector is certainly no exception. By investing in Canadian companies, like MTC Mass Timber Company, and helping to create more Canadian products, we're setting our country — and our local economies in places like East Hants — up for success."

The Honourable Kody Blois

Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and Rural Economic Development, and Member of Parliament for King–Hants

"Establishing mass timber manufacturing in Nova Scotia will complete Canada's nationwide mass timber supply chain. The Mass Timber Company (MTC) will be one of the world's most advanced manufacturing facilities, producing cross-laminated timber and high-strength glue-laminated timber. By adding 2.5 million square feet of annual construction capacity, MTC will help meet the growing demand for low-carbon building solutions, from homes to healthcare facilities. At the same time, it will create a true circular economic solution — maximizing the value of our forests from tree to city."

Patrick Crabbe

President and CEO, Mass Timber Company

Quick Facts

Canada's forest sector provides sustainable jobs for nearly 200,000 Canadians, including over 11,000 Indigenous people.

forest sector provides sustainable jobs for nearly 200,000 Canadians, including over 11,000 Indigenous people. Canada's forest sector produces many products essential to the lives of everyday people, such as lumber for housing and pulp for paper products. Moreover, the sector is constantly innovating to meet the demands of our ever-changing world. This includes: the adoption of new, low-carbon technologies; the production of non-traditional building materials for modular and affordable housing; biochemicals that can be used to produce pharmaceuticals, biodegradable plastics and personal care products.

forest sector produces many products essential to the lives of everyday people, such as lumber for housing and pulp for paper products. Moreover, the sector is constantly innovating to meet the demands of our ever-changing world. This includes: Funding for the initiatives announced today is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Green Construction through Wood (GCWood) and Investment in Forest Industry Transformation (IFIT) programs.

GCWood encourages the use of innovative wood-based building technologies in construction projects. This program helps advance Canada's long-term priorities regarding greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction. Since its creation in 2017, the program has successfully funded 16 demonstration projects to de-risk and support the greater adoption and commercialization of wood-based products in the construction of tall and low-rise wood buildings and timber bridges. As of March 2023 , the program has funded four tall wood building projects, 10 low-rise non-residential building projects and two timber bridge projects.

long-term priorities regarding greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction. Since its creation in 2017, the program has successfully funded 16 demonstration projects to de-risk and support the greater adoption and commercialization of wood-based products in the construction of tall and low-rise wood buildings and timber bridges. As of , the program has funded four tall wood building projects, 10 low-rise non-residential building projects and two timber bridge projects. IFIT aims to create a more-competitive, resilient and sustainable forest sector by facilitating the production of value-added products and the adoption of transformative technologies that contribute to improving productivity and the decarbonization of industrial processes. Since its creation in 2010, the IFIT program has invested over $378 million in 95 projects across Canada , which support Canada's forest sector competitiveness and environmental performance.

