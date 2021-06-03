OTTAWA, ON, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Improvements in energy efficiency are critical to reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. It helps businesses increase their competitiveness while contributing to a cleaner environment. The Government of Canada is investing in building a low-emissions energy future to provide a healthier planet for future generations.

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a $40,000 investment to Alcoa Canada for an energy information system to enable the aluminum producer to reduce energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions at its Deschambault aluminum smelter.

Alcoa, together with Quebec natural gas distributer Énergir, also contributed to the project to bring the total investment to $350,000. The funding enabled the Deschambault smelter to obtain their ISO 50001:2018 Certification, a standard certification for energy management. With this standard, the smelter commits to reducing its impact on the climate, conserving energy resources and improving its results through the efficient management of all forms of energy.

Federal funding is provided by the Energy Efficiency for Industry Program, which offers financial assistance to help fund Canadian industrial facilities' energy management projects.

Acquired by Alcoa in 1998, the Deschambault facility has been in operation since 1992. It houses the Aluminum Centre of Excellence, a training hub and a centre for the development, transfer and standardization of best practices in manufacturing management.

The government supports green infrastructure projects that create good jobs and support Canada's low-emissions future. Improving energy efficiency in Canada's industrial sector is a key part of Canada's efforts to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.



Quote

"Improvements in energy efficiency will take us a long way toward exceeding our climate targets. With today's announcement, we're lowering emissions and supporting businesses on the path to net-zero by 2050."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources

"We are proud to support the Alcoa Deschambault Aluminerie in its endeavour to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at its facility. Improving energy efficiency in industrial facilities is key to reaching Canada's climate goals."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice–Champlain

"We are proud to be the first Canadian aluminum smelter to obtain ISO 50001 2018 certification. As a large energy consumer, we are aware of the importance of energy efficiency to reduce the impact on our environment and our costs. Through our energy committee, which has been in place for more than 20 years, several energy efficiencies projects have been carried out over the years, and this certification demonstrates that our systems and procedures are rigorous and that they meet our consumption reduction objectives. All of our employees work hard every day to achieve this goal, and this certification is a source of great pride."

Pascal Rochette

Plant Manager

Alcoa Aluminerie Deschambault

"At Énergir, we work closely with our customers to help them achieve the decarbonization objectives of their activities. Through this innovative energy efficiency project, Alcoa is adding to its roadmap an important lever for further reducing the greenhouse gas emissions from its operations. We are delighted to see their success and to be able to contribute to it."

Valérie Sapin

Manager, Marketing, Customer experience and Energy Efficiency

Énergir

Associated Links

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, [email protected]; Ian Cameron, Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 613-447-3488, [email protected]

Related Links

www.nrcan.gc.ca

