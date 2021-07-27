GUELPH, ON, July 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Improving energy efficiency in our communities is an important part of our toolkit to fight climate change. It will help us exceed our Paris goals, lower emissions where people live and work, and provide opportunities for Canadians to be part of building a clean and prosperous future that leaves no one behind.

Lloyd Longfield, Member of Parliament for Guelph, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a $200,000 investment to the City of Guelph to implement an energy management system across its facilities. The city is also contributing $435,000 toward the project for a total of $635,000.

The investments will help Guelph implement the ISO 50001 Energy Management System Standard by June 2023 in more than 100 buildings — such as fire stations, office buildings, community and recreation centres — to reduce operating costs and improve energy efficiency and performance.

ISO 50001 is an internationally recognized voluntary standard that integrates energy efficiency into management practices to provide organizations with a structured plan to manage their energy. It also helps organizations evaluate and prioritize the implementation of new energy-efficient technologies.

Federal funding is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Energy Efficiency for Buildings program, which is designed to help improve the energy performance of buildings while cutting energy costs.

The government supports green infrastructure projects that create good, middle-class jobs, advance Canada's low-carbon future and get us to net-zero emissions by 2050.

Quick Facts

According to the Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) Energy Management Working Group, energy management systems have the potential to save up to 30 percent of the total energy use in industry and up to 40 percent in commercial buildings.

Canadian industrial companies that have implemented ISO 50001 have achieved an average cumulative energy performance improvement of nearly 10 percent within the first two years, resulting in up to $2 million in annual energy cost savings for large Canadian companies.

in annual energy cost savings for large Canadian companies. Implementing ISO 50001 worldwide could cumulatively save more than $600 billion in energy costs and avoid 6,500 megatonnes of CO 2 emissions — the equivalent to removing 215 million passenger vehicles from the road.

Quotes

"Improvements in energy efficiency are our hidden fuel. Little things like implementing energy management systems produce big results. It helps us exceed our climate goals, and lowers energy bills for Canadians. This is how we get to net-zero."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources

"We are proud to support Guelph in its energy-saving efforts. By working together, we can improve how we use energy in our buildings, while reducing emissions and supporting the community."

Lloyd Longfield

Member of Parliament for Guelph

"By implementing this global standard, Guelph will improve energy efficiency at our municipal facilities and reduce operating costs. Council and the community want to be held accountable for our progress towards a cleaner environment, and this funding helps establish the measurements to do just that. On behalf of City Council, I want to thank Natural Resources Canada for their investment in this effort."

Cam Guthrie

Mayor of Guelph

Related Information





Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, 343-292-6100, [email protected]; Ian Cameron, Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-292-6837, [email protected]

Related Links

www.nrcan.gc.ca

