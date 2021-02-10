Canada Invests in Cutting Edge Information Software for Electric Vehicles in Quebec

POINTE-CLAIRE, QC, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, the Government of Canada remains committed to building a clean energy future to strengthen the economy, create good middle-class jobs and support the natural resources sectors.

Francis Scarpaleggia, Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Louis, Quebec, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a $23,689 investment in cutting edge software made by a company that will give auto dealers and buyers greater access to customized, up-to-date information on electric vehicles (EV).

With this software, made by Montreal's Mogile Technologies Inc., automakers and dealers can tailor the buyer's experience to ensure they are provided with an accurate cost of ownership for the EV they are interested in purchasing. A national automaker with hundreds of dealerships has already partnered with Mogile Technologies Inc. to use its software; it will let prospective buyers browse EV models, cost of home charging stations, maps of public chargers, and applicable rebates.

Over 10,000 interactions have been recorded on the software since last March. Now, other automakers are getting on board to use the software to support their dealers throughout their EV adoption.

This federal funding, together with Mogile Technologies Inc.'s own investment, brings the total cost of the project to $47,379.

Federal funding is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Awareness Initiative, which supports the federal government's ambitious target that all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada by 2040 will be zero emission.



The government has provided over $600 million to help make EVs more affordable and infrastructure more readily available. This includes support for the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers, as well as charging in more localized areas, such as retail stores, apartment buildings, on-street and workplaces, natural gas refuelling stations along key freight corridors and hydrogen stations in metropolitan centres. The infrastructure resulting from these investments will ensure that people can drive and charge their vehicles across Canada. It will also support the demonstration of next-generation charging technologies and enabling codes and standards. To make these vehicles more affordable, the Government is providing incentives of up to $5,000 for Canadian consumers to buy EVs and full tax write-offs for businesses purchasing them.

These investments will be complemented by commitments included in the recent Fall Economic Statement, which proposes to further accelerate zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) uptake by providing an additional $150 million for ZEV infrastructure and an additional $287 million in funding for vehicle purchase incentives that will make ZEVs more affordable for Canadians.

The government continues to support green infrastructure projects that will create good jobs, advance Canada's green future and help us achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Quotes

"Canadians want greener options to get to where they need to go. We're giving it to them. This is how we get to net zero by 2050."

Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"Zero-emission vehicles are changing the future of driving. The government is committed to ensuring Canadians have up-to-date information about greener options when choosing their next vehicle. This is an important part in moving towards a low-carbon future."

Francis Scarpaleggia

Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Louis

"We're helping automakers and their dealerships simplify EV adoption. When a potential EV buyer is provided with accurate and personalized information in a timely manner, EV sales happen faster because this knowledge removes many barriers to EV adoption."

Simon Ouellette

CEO ChargeHub / Mogile Technologies Inc.

Associated Links

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, [email protected]; Ian Cameron, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 613-447-3488, [email protected]; Emie-Claude Lamoureux, Manager of Communications & Engagement, ChargeHub / Mogile Technologies Inc., 1-514-452-5322, [email protected]

Related Links

www.nrcan.gc.ca

