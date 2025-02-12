Canada Invests in Cutting-Edge Carbon Capture and Storage to Drive Clean Energy Innovation

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Parliamentary Secretary Marc G. Serré, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, announced that the federal government will give nearly $3.4 million to Canada Nickel for its in-process tailings (IPT) carbonation technology. This funding was provided through the Energy Innovation Program (EIP)'s Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) Research, Development, and Demonstration (RD&D) call for proposals. Projects funded under this program aim to develop safe, permanent underground carbon storage, as well as carbon transportation and storage across Canada.

MP Serré also announced an additional $10.8 million in federal funding for the following five projects under the same program:

These projects support the research, development and demonstration of next-generation carbon capture and storage technologies that have the potential to significantly reduce the costs of capturing and storing carbon. This work is part of Canada's plan to support cleaner, cheaper long-term energy while reducing pollution.

Quotes

"The technologies needed to reach Canada's long-term economic and environmental goals are here to stay, thanks to the investments that the Government of Canada is making in state-of-the-art carbon capture and storage. These innovative clean energy projects will help grow the economy, fight climate change and create good jobs for Canadian workers."

Marc G. Serré

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"We are grateful to the Government of Canada for its investment in our groundbreaking inprocess tailings (IPT) carbonation technology, which allows our flagship Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project the ability to become one of Canada's largest permanent carbon storage facilities by sequestering up to 1.5 million tonnes of CO 2 annually during the peak production period. This funding support is instrumental for innovation in advancing our shared goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and transitioning to a low-carbon economy."

Mark Selby

CEO, Canada Nickel Company

Quick Facts

As part of Budget 2021, the government is investing $319 million over seven years in RD&D to advance the commercial viability of carbon management technologies, including those related to CCUS and carbon dioxide removal (CDR).

over seven years in RD&D to advance the commercial viability of carbon management technologies, including those related to CCUS and carbon dioxide removal (CDR). Natural Resources Canada is delivering on this commitment through the Energy Innovation Program. Projects announced today are funded under the Capture and Storage & Transportation focus area of the CCUS RD&D call for proposals.

The Carbon Management Strategy, released in 2023, sets out a vision for carbon management technologies to be deployed to help achieve Canada's climate objectives and fulfil the milestone of reaching net zero by 2050.

climate objectives and fulfil the milestone of reaching net zero by 2050. As referenced in Budget 2024, the federal government delivered, on a priority basis, a suite of major economic investment tax credits (ITCs), representing $93 billion in incentives by 2034–2035, to create jobs and keep Canada on track to reduce pollution and reach net zero by 2050.

in incentives by 2034–2035, to create jobs and keep on track to reduce pollution and reach net zero by 2050. The CCUS ITC is now available for qualifying businesses. To learn more, including how to claim them, visit Clean Economy Investment Tax Credits.

Related Information

