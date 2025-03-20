OTTAWA, ON, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Across the country, the impacts of climate change are becoming more severe and more frequent with extreme events like floods, wildfires and heatwaves on the rise. Gradual changes, like thawing permafrost in the north and rising sea levels in coastal regions, are also affecting the safety of our communities and quality of life. Acting now will help improve long-term resilience and reduce costs associated with the increasing frequency of extreme weather events in Canada, including higher grocery prices, insurance premiums and local taxes to cover the costs of disaster recovery and damage.

To protect our communities from the worst economic and environmental impacts of climate change, we must continue to prepare for the changes that are coming by investing in community resilience. This will not only support the safety of Canadians but also reinforce the ability of communities to recover from extreme weather events.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, the Honourable Terry Duguid, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Member of Parliament Michael McLeod and Member of Parliament Brendan Hanley announced over $12.1 million in funding for thirteen projects in the North and across Canada under Natural Resources Canada's Climate Change Adaptation Program (CCAP) and the Climate-Resilient Coastal Communities (CRCC) Program.

These projects aim to support regions and sectors in the North and across Canada adapt to a changing climate by developing tools and resources and implementing actions to reduce climate change risks and build adaptation capacity. Some projects will also work with rural, remote and Indigenous communities; First Nations; and stakeholders to facilitate knowledge sharing and develop adaptation actions and pathways.

The funding announced today comes from a total investment of over $46 million for 63 projects through the CCAP and the CRCC Program to reduce climate change risks and build more resilient communities across the country in support of the National Adaptation Strategy (NAS).

The steps we take now will protect our communities, our livelihoods, our environment and our economy. We are actively investing in climate change adaptation to proactively support community-led resilience and adaptation projects. It is essential, now more than ever, that we come together to help communities stay strong in the face of current and future change.

"The impacts associated with climate change — including intense wildfires, devastating floods, stronger tropical storms and hurricanes, and permafrost thaw in the north — are being felt environmentally and economically in every single region of Canada. That is why this federal government is acting now to help our communities and our economy prepare for and protect against the threat of climate change. Today's announcement of thirteen projects in the North and across Canada supports vital, community-based work to keep people safe now and into the future."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Canada's northern and Arctic regions are warming at approximately three times the global average. The impacts are being felt in Indigenous and northern communities that find themselves on the front lines due to their geographic location and relationship to the land, waters and ice. I am proud to join my federal colleagues in making this important announcement supporting communities to adapt to a changing climate to help protect their livelihoods, infrastructure, culture and way of life."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian

Northern Economic Development Agency

"Climate change is no longer a distant threat — it is a present reality that communities across Canada, particularly in the North, are grappling with every day. From rising sea levels to permafrost thaw, the effects are profound and demand urgent action. Through these 13 projects, we are investing in science, adaptation and community-led solutions that will help protect people, infrastructure and ecosystems. We are strengthening Canada's climate resilience and ensuring a safer, more-sustainable future for generations to come."

The Honourable Terry Duguid

Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"2024 was a record year, with $8 billion in insured damages from natural disasters. We must ensure that communities across the country and our economy are more resilient to climate change. These 13 projects will provide Canadians with the information and resources they need to protect their health and well-being while building stronger, safer and more livable communities for future generations."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Canadian Culture and Identity, Parks Canada and Quebec Lieutenant

"Northerners are on the front lines of climate change, and this is especially true for our coastal communities. Through these investments, our government is demonstrating our commitment to local projects that will help keep our residents secure and our communities well-prepared."

Michael McLeod

Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories

"Over the past few years, it has become evident that climate change disproportionately affects northern communities. We need to be ready to respond to this changing reality, which is why capacity-building initiatives like these are so important. By taking action today, we can develop the skills we need, reduce future costs and ensure a safer, more sustainable future for all Canadians — especially in vulnerable and remote regions."

Brendan Hanley

Member of Parliament for Yukon

"The Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) is supporting climate resilience in the NWT's four coastal communities — Tuktoyaktuk, Paulatuk, Sachs Harbour and Ulukhaktok — through NRCan's CRCC Program. These four communities are facing growing risks from coastal erosion, sea level rise, storm surges and permafrost thaw due to climate change. This multi-year project will provide tools, resources and guidance to help communities develop and implement their own climate adaptation measures, including planned relocation efforts. The GNWT will work in partnership with community governments to ensure adaptation strategies are community-led, practical and support long-term climate resilience."

The Honourable Vince McKay

Northwest Territories' Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs

"Climate change is one of the most pressing challenges of our time, particularly in the North, where its impacts are felt at an accelerated pace. Our government is committed to taking meaningful action to address these risks, and that includes investing in education and training tools that help residents build the skills they need to adapt. By strengthening public safety, community resilience and local capacity, we are ensuring that the Northwest Territories is prepared for the challenges ahead while working toward a sustainable and climate-resilient future."

The Honourable Jay Macdonald

Northwest Territories' Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Nunavummiut know that our climate is changing. Our weather is changing, our sea ice is changing, our communities are changing. Our Elders have been telling us about these changes for years. But we also know the value of being prepared, and we know that we need to be prepared for the climate of the future. These funds will help us develop an interactive, culturally relevant and robust climate change training program for decision makers across Nunavut. The program will provide Nunavut residents, businesses and organizations with guidance on how best to develop policies, programs and services that will ultimately lead to a more climate-resilient Nunavut."

The Honourable David Joanasie

Nunavut's Minister of Environment

"Ask any Yukoner and they'll tell you first-hand how climate change is having a profound and lasting impact on our Northern communities. The Sustainable Communities Forum is crucial in fostering integrated planning and professional development, providing municipalities and First Nations with the tools they need to deliver sustainable services in an increasingly unpredictable climate. We are deeply grateful to the Government of Canada for its support in helping us turn our vision of climate-resilient Yukon communities into a reality."

The Honourable Richard Mostyn

Yukon Territory's Minister of Community Services

"The northern areas of Canada are seeing the impacts of climate change at an alarming rate. The Mushkegowuk First Nations are currently being impacted by increased temperatures, decrease in snow accumulation and low water levels in their rivers, to name a few effects. With support from NRCan, we will be able to map the coastlines of western James Bay and southern Hudson Bay and create regional prediction models for climate change over the next 50 years. Supporting the First Nations with adaptation plans for the changing future is our goal."

Barb Duffin

Director, Mushkegowuk Council

"Mineral extraction has shaped and will continue to shape the lives of Canadians. Faced with unprecedented environmental change, the sector must adapt in order to thrive while protecting the well-being of those living near mine sites, especially as they plan for closure. The Climate-Ready Mine project, focused on Giant Mine in the Northwest Territories, hopes to develop tools to achieve this goal in close partnership with local rights and stakeholders"

Nicolas D. Brunet

Professor, Principal Investigator, University of Guelph

"Outdoor skating rinks are an important place of gathering and recreation for communities. Climate change is reducing the number of days that these rinks are open and making their access more difficult. Guette ta glace allows 30 municipalities with fewer than 5,000 residents to monitor the condition of their skating rinks and work together to find ways of adapting winter recreational activities to our changing climate."

Josée Breton

Executive director, Conseil Régional de l'environnement Chaudière-Appalaches

"The Skidegate Band Council is proud to host the Indigenous Coastal Climate Coalition (ICCC) and remains committed to advancing its critical work in climate adaptation planning. Since its inception in 2019, the ICCC has demonstrated the power of collaboration, bringing together Nations to address the growing impacts of climate change. This collective strength has led to securing CRCC funding, allowing us to expand support for First Nations across British Columbia whose territories are on the frontlines of climate change. Together, we are building resilience and advancing Indigenous-led climate solutions."

Trent Moraes

Deputy Chief Councillor, Skidegate Band Council, and Chair of ICCC

"As climate change intensifies, particularly with rising temperatures and thawing permafrost, our project is vital for assessing the risks of sump failure in the Sahtú region. By collaborating with Sahtú communities, the Ɂehdzo Got'ı̨nę Gots'ę́ Nákedı (Sahtú Renewable Resources Board) is not only developing comprehensive land reclamation and safe land-use guidance but also ensuring that Indigenous knowledge and expertise are integral to the process. This collaborative effort will help build long-term resilience and safeguard the land for future generations."

Manisha Singh

Nı́o Nę P'ęnę́ Research Manager, Ɂehdzo Got'ı̨nę Gots'ę́ Nákedı (Sahtú Renewable Resources Board)

"British Columbia's unique location and geography present significant challenges in creating resilient, climate-adapted transportation infrastructure. The province faces extreme weather and climate change impacts, including flooding from storms like atmospheric rivers and freshet conditions. The funding partnership with the CCAP to develop a tool to analyze the economic aspects of climate adaptation investments is crucial for informing cost-efficient and effective strategies to reduce climate change risks and increase resilience of communities in B.C."

Ian Pilkington

Chief Engineer, B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Transit

"Coasts in the Canadian Arctic are essential to the way of life of local Nunavummiut. These areas are experiencing profound changes, such as sea-ice loss and increased storm impacts on beach stability, putting the livelihood of local communities at risk. Adaptation measures have to be anchored in the best available data and designs that work for the local population. With the NU-COAST project, we are building on partnerships with the communities in Kugluktuk and Ausuittuq (Grise Fiord) when co-developing and validating strategies together."

Dr. David Didier

Professor at Université du Québec à Rimouski and Project Manager of NU-COAST

"Coastal hazards like flooding and erosion are evolving in Canada — our approach to managing them must also evolve rapidly to protect coastal communities, now and into the future. The good news is that many tools, guidance and standards are already available. The Climate Risk Institute is excited to be working with an amazing team of national and regional partners to develop this coastal toolkit. It will enable communities, particularly those with less capacity, to easily access the resources they need to identify and implement appropriate built, nature-based and planning solutions. We hope this will empower communities to chart their pathway to a resilient future."

Joanna Eyquem

Vice President, Climate Risk Institute, and Director for the Coastal Communities Adaptation Toolkit

Every $1 spent on climate change adaptation measures saves up to $15 in terms of the long-term costs involved in mitigating climate change impacts and extreme weather events.

spent on climate change adaptation measures saves up to in terms of the long-term costs involved in mitigating climate change impacts and extreme weather events. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested more than $6.5 billion in adaptation efforts, including $2.1 billion since fall 2022 to implement the NAS and other adaptation-related activities.

has invested more than in adaptation efforts, including since fall 2022 to implement the NAS and other adaptation-related activities. The CCAP will help Canada's regions and sectors to adapt to a changing climate. More specifically, the CCAP aims to: support decision-makers in identifying and implementing adaptation actions; enhance adaptation knowledge and skills among Canada's workforce; and increase access to climate change adaptation tools and resources.

regions and sectors to adapt to a changing climate. More specifically, the CCAP aims to: The CRCC Program supports regional-scale pilot projects on Canada's three marine coasts —Atlantic, Pacific and North — and in the Great Lakes–St. Lawrence region. The program aims to enhance the climate resilience of coastal communities and businesses and to accelerate adaptation to reduce climate change risks and coordinate innovative actions.

three marine coasts —Atlantic, Pacific and North — and in the Great Lakes–St. Lawrence region. The program aims to enhance the climate resilience of coastal communities and businesses and to accelerate adaptation to reduce climate change risks and coordinate innovative actions. The National Adaptation Strategy provides a whole-of-society plan focused on protecting Canadian lives and building more resilient and prosperous communities. Canada released its first NAS on June 27, 2023 . Achieving the objectives of the NAS requires whole-of-society action. The Government of Canada is working with provinces, territories, Indigenous partners and the private sector to develop innovative technical, financial and operational solutions that will support adaptation action by communities across the economy.

