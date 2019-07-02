Canada Invests in Climate Change Adaptation in Prince Edward Island

CHARLOTTETOWN, PEI, July 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Action on climate change is important to Canadians. The Government of Canada is tackling the challenges of a changing climate and acting to reduce its negative effects while seizing new opportunities through targeted investments.

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced an investment of $1 million for the Government of Prince Edward Island for a climate change adaptation project.

The ClimateSense project involves creating a professional development and training program to foster collaboration and teach Island professionals and recent graduates to understand the impacts of a changing climate and to integrate climate change adaptation into their daily work. An internship program will also be created, providing recent graduates with development opportunities and building adaptive capacity within organizations across the province. Funded through Natural Resources Canada's Building Regional Adaptation Capacity and Expertise (BRACE) Program, the project will facilitate the sharing of knowledge, tools and resources on climate change adaptation across various professions, sectors and disciplines, which can be applied to other regions in Canada.

Valued at $2.17 million, the project also received support from the Government of Prince Edward Island and private organizations. ClimateSense will be delivered in partnership with the Province of Prince Edward Island's Department of Environment, Water and Climate Change and the University of Prince Edward Island's Climate Research Lab.

Natural Resources Canada's BRACE program is an $18-million strategic investment under the Adaptation and Climate Resilience pillar of the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change. The program works directly with provinces to deliver projects that include training, internships and knowledge-sharing activities that will build the capacity Canadians need to respond to the effects of a changing climate.

Today's announcement is part of the government's plan to cut pollution, grow the economy and build healthier, stronger communities for all Canadians.

"Adapting to climate change does not mean accepting climate change — it means reducing the negative effects of those changes while also seizing new opportunities. That is why our government is proud to support Prince Edward Island as it strives to make adaptation part of our everyday thinking, to the benefit of communities and the economy."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay

Minister of Veterans Affairs

"Our infrastructure and communities need protection from coastal erosion and sea level rise. We must prepare for heavy rainfall events and monitor effects of climate change on our forests, fish and wildlife. These are all challenges that Island professionals are grappling with in their work. ClimateSense programs will develop expertise across many fields. Impacted areas include planning, engineering, finance and watershed management. ClimateSense will prepare professionals to handle whatever changes are on the horizon."

The Honourable Bradley G. Trivers

Minister of Environment, Water and Climate Change

"The UPEI Climate Lab is pleased to participate in Natural Resource Canada's BRACE project, delivering professional development programming and offering resources to expand climate literacy and adaptation knowledge in partnership with the Government of Prince Edward Island. It is imperative that we all better prepare ourselves to mitigate climate change and respond to the challenges it brings to our communities on PEI."

Dr. Adam Fenech

Associate Professor and Director, UPEI Climate Lab, University of Prince Edward Island

