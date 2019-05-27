Canada Invests in Clean Innovation in the Forest Sector

THUNDER BAY, ON, May 27, 2019 /CNW/ -When we invest in Canadian ideas, our economy grows and our communities flourish. That's why the Government of Canada is investing in the development of innovative new products from Canada's forest sector.

Don Rusnak, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay–Rainy River, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced $2 million for FPInnovations at the official opening of its world-class, thermo–mechanical-pulp biorefinery (TMP-Bio) plant in Thunder Bay. This investment builds on the $5.8 million previously provided by Canada for the pilot facility to accelerate the development, production and commercialization of green biochemicals derived from sustainably sourced Canadian wood.

The additional funding, provided through Natural Resources Canada's Clean Growth Program, will support the development of the process by which FPInnovations converts wood sugars to biomaterials, which will help create a viable wood-to-chemicals industry that can help diversify the forest-based economy in rural communities.

The global shift toward a cleaner, greener economy is the opportunity of a lifetime. From May 27 to 29, 2019, Canada will welcome over 25 countries to this year's Clean Energy Ministerial and Mission Innovation Ministerial to discuss a future that is cleaner, brighter and more prosperous for generations to come. Canada will showcase its leadership in cleantech innovation, champion the issue of gender equality, youth and Indigenous peoples in clean energy and promote Canada as an investment destination. Learn more at: http://cem-mi-vancouver2019.ca/.

Quick Facts

FPInnovations is a not-for-profit organization, funded by the Government of Canada , provinces and the private sector, which specializes in research and innovation in support of the Canadian forest sector's competitiveness.

, provinces and the private sector, which specializes in research and innovation in support of the Canadian forest sector's competitiveness. The Clean Growth Program is a $155-million investment fund that helps advance emerging clean technologies toward commercial readiness so that natural resource operations can further reduce their impacts on air, land and water while enhancing competitiveness and creating jobs.

Quotes

"Our government supports Canada's forest sector in its efforts to innovate and grow while helping diversify markets and create jobs in rural communities. FPInnovations continues to transform the industry by demonstrating results through the development of bio-products that are helping us achieve a clean energy future."

Don Rusnak

Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay–Rainy River

"FPInnovations welcomes Natural Resources Canada's support toward clean innovation in the Canadian forest sector. This investment demonstrates the enormous potential of our forest sector and paves the way for a stronger bio-economy. In collaboration with our partners, we will demonstrate the strength of our industry in finding environmental solutions that will benefit future generations."

Stéphane Renou

President and CEO of FPInnovations

Associated Links:

Related Links

