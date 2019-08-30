Canada Invests in Clean Energy Research in Quebec

MONTREAL, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada understands that building a low-carbon economy in Canada will require a transformation of our complex energy systems, and that using more electrical power, or electrification, is a big part of the solution.

Member of Parliament for Outremont, Rachel Bendayan, on behalf of Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, today announced a $500,000 investment for Polytechnique Montréal to support a network of institutions conducting electricity modelling and analysis to inform Canada's clean energy transition.

The funding will go toward enhanced engagement, coordination and information-sharing among the researchers, modellers and stakeholders with a view to developing a long-term work plan to support Canada's clean energy transition. Their work will inform governments and utilities as they implement strategies and make key investments in clean electricity. The project will help identify renewable energy projects and policies that will generate economic growth, regional development and environmental protection, while optimizing energy efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The project is led by Dr. Madeleine McPherson from the Sustainable Energy Systems Integration and Transition Group at the University of Victoria, as well as Dr. Normand Mousseau and Louis Beaumier from the Institut de l'énergie Trottier at Polytechnique Montréal.

Funding for the project comes from the Government of Canada's $180-billion Investing in Canada infrastructure plan for public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Quotes

"Climate change is an urgent issue that requires a transition to greener sources of energy. We must create a clean energy economy that will help ensure our future economic prosperity and address this global threat. Our government is proud to invest in environmental research here in Outremont that will help transform our electricity system and help us move to a green economy."

Rachel Bendayan

Member of Parliament for Outremont

"Deep electrification of the economy represents new territory. Robust evidence to inform policy design and decision-making is needed to guide this transition. Establishing a strong Canadian modelling and analytical capacity will greatly improve our ability to take advantage of opportunities and mitigate associated risks."

Normand Mousseau, Academic Director

Institut de l'énergie Trottier, Polytechnique Montréal

"Polytechnique Montréal conducts research that addresses major societal issues, thereby committing to positively influencing intellectual, economic and social environments. In light of the fight against climate change, Polytechnique's involvement will be to provide solid analytical support that will contribute to orienting renewable energy policies and investments for the benefit of all."

François Bertrand

Senior Vice-President and Vice-President Academic and Research, Polytechnique Montréal

Associated Links

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca

Related Links

www.nrcan.gc.ca

