Canada Invests $5 Million in restoring salmon habitat in the Fraser River Estuary

The Fraser River Estuary (FRE) has experienced significant habitat loss due to historical development activities such as river training, dredging, dike construction, and land conversion over the past decades, and these modifications have adversely impacted Pacific salmon and other fish species that depend on the estuary's intertidal habitats. The ReFRESH project builds on the successes of previous initiatives, including other BCSRIF-funded projects to restore connectivity and habitat in the estuary through innovative methods like jetty breaches and sediment enhancement.

Funding for ReFRESH will see the delivery of four vital components aimed at restoring and enhancing estuary habitats:

Long-Term Effectiveness Monitoring: Previous restoration projects funded by BCSRIF will continue to be monitored, to ensure long-term success.

Sturgeon Bank Sediment Enhancement Pilot Project: A pilot project that sees reclaimed sediment dredged from the Fraser River deposited on the Sturgeon Bank foreshore to restore marsh and enhance coastal resilience against sea-level rise is extended for an additional two years.

Process-based Marsh Establishment Pilot Project: A study of natural marsh formation mechanisms will be conducted to inform the creation of new habitats with a pilot project conducted for innovative marsh establishment.

Juvenile Salmon Habitat Improvements: The use of natural and created tidal marshes by fish will be investigated to identify factors that enhance habitat utilization, guiding the restoration of multiple compensation sites.

The ReFRESH project addresses the urgent need to restore juvenile salmon habitats in the Fraser River Estuary. By implementing cutting-edge restoration techniques and conducting comprehensive research, the project aims to create a legacy of knowledge and improved restoration practices. These efforts will benefit species listed under the Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada like Fraser River Chinook, coho, steelhead, and sockeye salmon populations, along with other juvenile salmon species, white sturgeon, and various wild BC fish stocks.

The ReFRESH project brings together an impressive coalition. In addition to partnering organizations Raincoast Conservation Foundation, Asarum Ecological Consulting, and Lower Fraser Fisheries Alliance, the BC Ministry of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship, BC Ministry of Forests, Environment and Climate Change Canada, Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, Metro Vancouver Regional District, National Research Council of Canada, Pacific Institute for Climate Solutions, Simon Fraser University, and Northwest Hydraulic Consultants are also collaborators on the project.

The outcomes will include scientific research articles, conference presentations, and public communications to share the results and guide future restoration efforts. "Ducks Unlimited Canada is thrilled to continue our work in the Fraser River Estuary with the support of this funding through BCSRIF. The ReFRESH project will allow us and our partners to make significant progress in the restoration of critical local salmon habitats." said Eric Balke, senior restoration biologist for Ducks Unlimited Canada's B.C. region. "This project exemplifies the power of collaboration and innovation in addressing environmental challenges and ensuring the sustainability of our vital estuaries"

About Ducks Unlimited Canada: Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC uses sound science and partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit www.ducks.ca

About BCSRIF:

The British Columbia Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund (BCSRIF) is a 70 per cent federal, 30 per cent provincial cost-shared program which supports projects that advance the sustainability of wild Pacific salmon and other BC fish stocks, fostering innovation and collaboration among conservationists, scientists, and local communities.

