OTTAWA, ON, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion along with the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and Jaime Battiste, Member of Parliament for Sydney-Victoria, in cooperation with Indigenous partners announced a combined investment of up to $103 million for the construction and ongoing operational support of at least 178 new shelter and transitional units in 21 communities across the country.

This funding will help address the urgent need for new shelters and transitional housing for First Nations, Inuit and Métis across the country who are experiencing family and gender-based violence. The shelters and transitional homes will be located on reserve, in the North, and in urban areas, and will offer survivors a stable environment when they need it most. These projects will be Indigenous-led and will offer access to support programming to help survivors of family and gender-based violence access culturally appropriate services to recover from the trauma of their experiences.

The funding breakdown includes:

$81 million from CMHC for the construction of 178 new shelter/transitional units

Based on consultations with Indigenous organizations and subject matter experts, committees were formed to develop processes for evaluating applications and selecting projects. These committees include representatives from First Nations organizations, Inuit organizations, Métis organizations, Indigenous 2SLGBTQI+, Indigenous urban communities, persons with lived experience of shelter and/or transitional housing needs, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, and Indigenous Services Canada.

The emergency shelters and transitional housing facilities will be built in partnership with the following communities:

Heiltsuk First Nation, British Columbia

Dena Tha' First Nation, Alberta

Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation, Saskatchewan

Cross Lake First Nation, Manitoba

Fisher River Cree Nation, Manitoba

Sapotaweyak Cree Nation, Manitoba

Beausoleil First Nation, Ontario

Pikangikum First Nation, Ontario

Fort Albany First Nation, Ontario

Northern Village of Puvirnituq, Quebec (Transitional Home)

Northern Village of Puvirnituq, Quebec (Shelter)

Garden River First Nation, Ontario

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation, Ontario

Municipality of Sanikiluaq, Nunavut

Montagnais de Pakua Shipi, Quebec

Tobique First Nation, New Brunswick

Tataskweyak Cree Nation, Manitoba

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Cape Breton, Nova Scotia

St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador

Stephenville, Newfoundland and Labrador

Today's announcement is one of the many actions necessary to end the national crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people, and to provide supports to families, survivors and communities. The Government of Canada continues to work in partnership with Indigenous families and survivors, leaders, and partners, as well as with provinces and territories, to implement strategies like the Comprehensive Violence Prevention Strategy and other initiatives as part of a broader effort through implement the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ People National Action Plan, as well as the implementation of the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence.

Quotes:

"No relationship is more important to Canada than the one with Indigenous Peoples. These new Indigenous shelters and transitional units across the country are a crucial step in addressing the urgent need for safe and culturally appropriate housing for Indigenous women, children, and 2SLGBTQI+ people fleeing family and gender-based violence. By investing in culturally appropriate affordable housing for Indigenous Peoples, we are working hard to improve the quality of life for those who need it most. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." - The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Shelters and transition homes play a crucial role in providing a safe space and stability for those fleeing violence, and access to essential community services. Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people all face increased rates of violence in our country, and Indigenous families and children continue to bear the weight of intergenerational trauma caused by colonization and systems that remain racist and discriminatory. With this investment announced today by the Federal Government, 178 new Indigenous shelter and transitional housing units will be available through 22 projects in 21 communities. This funding is not only for construction but also operational support. This is just one action of many needed, as we must do more and do more faster to end the national crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people, and undoing generational harms." - The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services

"Everyone in Canada deserves to feel safe and be safe, wherever they are. Funding for these Indigenous-led shelters will offer real security for Indigenous women and girls in vulnerable situations, and is another meaningful step in responding to the MMIWG Calls for Justice. Through concrete actions and following the guidance of Indigenous partners, we will develop a system that protects Indigenous women and ends this national crisis." - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"Through important investments in affordable housing, our Government is assisting those who need it most in all corners of the country. These investments help create new jobs and stimulate the local economy, while providing access to safe, affordable homes for Canadians." - Jaime Battiste, Member of Parliament for Sydney-Victoria

Quick facts:

The funding is part of the $724.1 million budget for a comprehensive Violence Prevention Strategy, as announced in the 2020 Fall Economic Statement, of which:

budget for a comprehensive Violence Prevention Strategy, as announced in the 2020 Fall Economic Statement, of which: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) is allocating $420 million over 5 years to support the construction of new shelters and transitional housing.

over 5 years to support the construction of new shelters and transitional housing.

Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) is investing $304.1 million over five years, and $96.6 million annually to support the operational costs of new shelters and transition homes and expand funding for culturally relevant violence prevention activities.

over five years, and annually to support the operational costs of new shelters and transition homes and expand funding for culturally relevant violence prevention activities. CMHC and ISC sought input from Indigenous organizations and subject matter experts to form committees and develop the evaluation process.

Eligible applications are evaluated by Indigenous-led committees comprised of representatives from CMHC, ISC, Indigenous organizations, subject matter experts in shelters and housing delivery, as well as people with lived experience. This ensures selected projects are culturally appropriate and meet the needs of clients. The committees provide overall direction and prioritization, as well as review and score proposals.

The Federal Pathway is Canada's contribution to the broader 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan developed in partnership with provincial and territorial governments, Indigenous Peoples, survivors, families, and Indigenous women's organizations in response to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

contribution to the broader 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan developed in partnership with provincial and territorial governments, Indigenous Peoples, survivors, families, and Indigenous women's organizations in response to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. Call for Justice 4.7, 16.19 and 18.25 of the Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls call for all governments to support the establishment and funding of shelters, safe spaces, transition homes, second-stage housing, and services for Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Crisis Line is available to provide emotional support and crisis referral services to individuals impacted by the issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people. Call the toll-free Crisis Line at 1-844-413-6649. This service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Women and Gender Equality Canada is working with each province and territory to put in place bilateral agreements supporting the implementation of the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence. These agreements will be flexible to enable jurisdictions to address their respective priorities, needs and challenges. Over the next 10 years, the National Action Plan will enable all orders of governments to continue working with victims and survivors, Indigenous partners, direct service providers, experts, advocates, municipalities, the private sector, and researchers to prevent and address gender-based violence in Canada .

. The National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence was launched in November 2022 by Federal-Provincial-Territorial Ministers Responsible for the Status of Women. This 10-year Plan is a strategic framework for addressing gender-based violence. The Plan, particularly Pillar 4, supports Indigenous-led approaches. The National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence is aligned with and complements the MMIWG National Action Plan, and Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People (Federal Pathway).

