OTTAWA, ON and HAIDA NATION, BC, Feb. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, with the support of the Haida Nation and the Government of British Columbia, the Government Representative in the Senate, Senator Marc Gold, introduced Bill S-16, An Act respecting the recognition of the Haida Nation and the Council of the Haida Nation. The legislation affirms the Government of Canada's recognition of the Haida Nation as the holder of the inherent rights of governance and self-determination. Once passed, the legislation will formally recognize the Council of the Haida Nation as the government of the Haida Nation.

This legislation advances the principles and approach to reconciliation with the Haida Nation laid out in the Gay G ahlda • Kwah.hlahl.dáyaa "Changing Tide" Framework for Reconciliation. Further, it implements commitments in the Nang K 'uula • Nang K̲'úulaas Recognition Agreement, entered into by the Haida Nation, the Government of Canada and British Columbia in July 2023.

The Council of the Haida Nation was formed as a national government in 1974. The Constitution of the Haida Nation was formally adopted in 2003. It mandates the Council to conduct the external affairs of the Haida Nation and to steward the lands and waters of Haida Gwaii on behalf of the Haida Nation. This ensures that the Haida relationship with Haida Gwaii continues in perpetuity.

Step-by-step, the Haida Nation, the Government of Canada and British Columbia are creating a path for a better future. We will continue to work together to respect, uphold, and affirm the rights of the Haida people.

"This Bill is a step toward reconciliation between the Haida Nation and the Crown. Gud ad T'alang HlG̲ang.gulx̲a Tll Yahda • Tll yá'adee G̱ii gud ahl t'álang hlG̱ángulaang ('People working together to make it right'). This establishes the foundation to negotiate future agreements to recognize Haida Title and reconcile Haida and Crown governance on Haida Gwaii."

Gaagwiis (Jason Alsop)

President of the Haida Nation

"The introduction of this legislation marks a major milestone in our work with the Haida Nation to formally recognize their rights to govern themselves and make decisions about their lives. This recognition is long overdue and rightfully owed, and the Government of Canada remains committed to working alongside the Haida Nation and British Columbia to advance shared priorities and strengthen our nation-to-nation relationship as we walk the path of reconciliation. More to do."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"Haida people have been the stewards of the lands and waters of Haida Gwaii since time immemorial. Both B.C. and Canada recognize and support the Haida Nation's inherent right of governance and self-determination. One of the first acts of reconciliation occurred in the 1980s when the Haida Nation, B.C. and Canada agreed to designate Gwaii Haanas as a protected area. In the spring of 2023, B.C. passed legislation recognizing the Council as the government of the Haida Nation in provincial law. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the formation of the Council of Haida Nation. With this federal legislation completing the recognition in federal law, B.C. is honoured to continue to partner in this historic work."

The Honourable Murray Rankin

B.C. Minister for Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation

Haida Gwaii is located roughly 100 kilometres west of the northern coast of British Columbia . It is a group of over 200 large and small islands totalling approximately one million hectares (3,750 square miles). Haidas have been on Haida Gwaii since time immemorial.

. It is a group of over 200 large and small islands totalling approximately one million hectares (3,750 square miles). Haidas have been on Haida Gwaii since time immemorial. In 2021, the Haida Nation, British Columbia , and Canada signed the Gay G ahlda • Kwah.hlahl.dáyaa "Changing Tide" Framework for Reconciliation , setting out an incremental approach to negotiating reconciliation agreements. The Nang K 'uula • Nang K̲'úulaas Recognition Agreement is the first tripartite agreement reached under this renewed process of negotiations.

, and signed the , setting out an incremental approach to negotiating reconciliation agreements. The is the first tripartite agreement reached under this renewed process of negotiations. Through the Nang K 'uula • Nang K̲'úulaas Recognition Agreement , the Government of Canada and British Columbia recognized the Haida Nation as the holder of inherent rights of governance and self-determination, and the Council of the Haida Nation as the governing body of the Haida Nation.

, the Government of and recognized the Haida Nation as the holder of inherent rights of governance and self-determination, and the Council of the Haida Nation as the governing body of the Haida Nation. The Government of Canada and British Columbia agreed to develop the legislation required to give full legal effect to the agreement.

and agreed to develop the legislation required to give full legal effect to the agreement. If this legislation is passed, the bill will proceed to receive Royal Assent and become federal law.

