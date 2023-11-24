BRAMPTON, ON, Nov. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - The world is facing unprecedented global displacement levels, and like many countries, Canada is experiencing a rise in asylum claims. This has placed immense pressure on Canada's shelter systems and as winter approaches, the need becomes more urgent. All levels of government must work together to address these challenges and develop solutions.

The Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, on behalf of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced today that the Government of Canada will provide the Region of Peel with $7 million to open a new reception centre that will provide more streamlined services and supports to asylum claimants, as well as additional shelter. The centre will serve as both a reception centre and a temporary shelter, and will be operated in partnership with community organizations who possess the experience, skills and capacity needed to serve this population.

Responding to the needs of asylum claimants requires collaboration and engagement from all levels of government, and the Government of Canada remains committed to working together on solutions.

"We understand the significant challenges that provinces and municipalities like the Peel Region are facing with the rise in asylum claims, and we are going to continue to work closely with them to find solutions. Everyone deserves the basic right to a safe place to stay and this funding is going to significantly help alleviate the pressures in this region. We are confident that with full engagement from all levels of government, we can develop longer­term options for interim housing outside of the current situation."

– The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"As winter approaches, and with a global migration crisis, it is even more important to ensure people are kept safe. This new reception centre will save lives and alleviate pressure on the Region of Peel. There is no simple answer, but we are confident that with full engagement from all levels of government, we can implement real long-term, sustainable and compassionate measures to ensure that the most vulnerable newcomers to Canada have a roof over their heads."

– The Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities

"Peel Region is proud of its diversity and openness to people from all walks of life. While the affordable housing crisis has put a major strain on our ability to offer shelter to our residents and asylum claimants fleeing dangerous circumstances, today's announcement is encouraging. I want to extend my gratitude to Minister Miller and the Government of Canada for supporting a new reception centre for asylum claimants. This reception centre is vital for asylum claimants and will help ease the capacity burdens of Peel's emergency shelters."

– Nando Iannicca, Regional Chair, Peel Region

"I want to thank the Government of Canada and the local MPs for providing the necessary funds to combat this crisis. This is a great partnership with the Region of Peel that will prevent a pending humanitarian crisis. Make no mistake about it. This agreement will save lives. I want to thank Minister Miller for his hands-on approach to the asylum claimant crisis."

– Patrick Brown, Mayor of Brampton

"I want to thank the federal government for responding to our calls by partnering to develop a long-term solution to ensure asylum seekers have the supports they need to find success as soon as they arrive in their new home. With temperatures dropping, today's announcement comes at a critical time and will ensure those in need have a safe and warm roof over their heads as we enter the winter months."

– Chris Fonseca, Acting Mayor for the City of Mississauga

Through the Interim Housing Assistance Program (IHAP), the federal government has provided almost $700 million to provinces and municipalities to address extraordinary housing pressures related to the increased volumes of asylum claimants since 2017. Earlier this year, IRCC announced an extension of IHAP with additional funding of $212 million .

to provinces and municipalities to address extraordinary housing pressures related to the increased volumes of asylum claimants since 2017. Earlier this year, IRCC announced an extension of IHAP with additional funding of . The federal government has also procured temporary accommodations for short-term housing to alleviate the pressure on local shelters. The locations procured have been adjusted based on local needs and growing demands. The federal government currently has nearly 3,800 temporary rooms across Canada that are providing housing for over 7,000 asylum claimants.

