The Government of Canada has concluded its successful virtual trade mission to Germany for businesses in the Canadian creative industries

GATINEAU, QC, March 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to helping Canadian creative industries expand into new markets, which contributes to our economic recovery and growth, and helps increase opportunities for this dynamic sector.

Canada's Creative Industries Virtual Trade Mission to Germany concluded today, as 37 small- and medium-sized Canadian creative enterprises built connections with 125 German participants.

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, and Michelle Muentefering, Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office in Germany, launched the mission, which included 229 targeted business-to-business meetings, tailored to each Canadian company's objectives, as well as successful exchanges through five panel discussions. Topics included the transformation of creative industries business models, audiovisual coproduction between Canada and Germany as well as diversity, equity and inclusion in the creative industries.

The mission was also an opportunity to highlight Canada's presence as Guest of Honour at the 2021 Frankfurt Book Fair. Canadian literature and culture are in the spotlight across Germany for Canada's Guest of Honour year, which makes this the ideal time to create ties between Canadian and German creative industries.

This virtual trade mission built on the success of Canadian Heritage's first virtual trade mission to the Netherlands in November 2020, which resulted in 156 virtual business-to-business meetings, worth an estimated preliminary figure of $825,000 in deals.

The government will continue to support creative industries to maximize their export potential, especially during the pandemic.

Quotes

"This virtual trade mission was a great opportunity to build on Germany's growing interest in Canadian arts and culture. This is the second full year of Canadian programming on display throughout the country as part of the Frankfurt Book Fair and, with the help of this mission, our Canadian delegation has the tools it needs to succeed in this lucrative and exciting market."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Quick Facts

Through the Creative Export Strategy, Canadian Heritage has successfully led creative industry trade missions to Latin America in 2019 and in China in 2018.

The German trade mission is the department's second virtual mission, aimed at encouraging international business development opportunities for Canadian business delegates, by introducing them to potential partners, buyers and investors in the German creative industry market. It is also aimed at building momentum for an eventual in-person mission to Europe.

As Guest of Honour Country at the 2021 Frankfurt Book Fair, Canada will highlight its culture and creativity around Germany. This initiative will generate significant business and export benefits for the publishing industry as well as other Canadian creative sectors.

Associated Links

Creative Industries Trade Mission, Events and Partnerships

Canada, Guest of Honour at the 2021 Frankfurt Book Fair

Bilateral relations with Germany

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Camille Gagné-Raynauld, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

