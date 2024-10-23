TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) and Logiciels Info-Data Inc. (Logiciels) are pleased to announce the integration of PrescribeIT® into Logiciels' OFYS Electronic Medical Record (EMR) platform, benefiting over 1,000 prescribers across Canada. This partnership will modernize prescription management by reducing faxes and unnecessary phone calls, streamlining clinic workflows. The agreement, signed on July 25, 2024, marks a significant step toward enhancing patient care and improving healthcare services nationwide.

PrescribeIT®, Canada's national e-prescribing service, is designed to enable prescribers and pharmacists to securely transmit prescriptions directly from an EMR to the pharmacy, minimizing manual errors and ensuring more efficient patient care. For OFYS users, the integration of PrescribeIT® is expected to roll out in 2025, making electronic prescribing a seamless part of their daily workflow.

OFYS is committed to simplifying healthcare technology for its clients. "Our philosophy has always been to wrap complexity in simplicity for the benefit of our clients, and integrating PrescribeIT® into our system is a reflection of that commitment," said Patrice Drolet, MD, FRCPC, President and CEO of OFYS. "No more faxes for managing prescriptions, no more phone calls for handling prescription renewals. It represents the most significant advancement in EMR technology in recent years."

"We are thrilled to partner with OFYS to bring PrescribeIT® to more than 1,000 prescribers across Canada," said Michael Green, President and CEO of Canada Health Infoway." This partnership is a testament to our joint commitment to leveraging digital health tools to streamline prescription management. Together, we are driving progress toward a more connected and efficient healthcare experience."

The integration of PrescribeIT® into OFYS' EMR will deliver tangible benefits to healthcare providers, clinics, and patients by ensuring that prescriptions are handled safely, securely, and efficiently, furthering Canada's digital health transformation.

About Logiciels Info-Data Inc.

Logiciels Info-Data Inc. is a premier provider of innovative software solutions designed to streamline business processes and drive digital transformation. Since its inception, our company has remained dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology and exceptional customer service to a diverse clientele. Our comprehensive suite of products—including the esteemed EMR solution OFYS, the patient portal Sofy, and the billing software Med-Office—specifically caters to clinical providers and patients. Headquartered in Lévis, Québec, we consistently strive for excellence by embracing the latest technologies and maintaining a customer-focused approach. For more information, please visit our websites at www.infodata.ca and www.ofys.ca.

About PrescribeIT®

Canada Health Infoway is working with Health Canada, the provinces and territories, and industry stakeholders to develop, operate and maintain the national e-prescribing service known as PrescribeIT®. PrescribeIT® will serve all Canadians, pharmacies and prescribers and provide safer and more effective medication management by enabling prescribers to transmit a prescription electronically between a prescriber's electronic medical record (EMR) and the pharmacy management system (PMS) of a patient's pharmacy of choice. PrescribeIT® will protect Canadians' personal health information from being sold or used for commercial activities. Visit www.PrescribeIT.ca.

About Canada Health Infoway

At Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) we believe a more connected and collaborative system is a healthier system, and one that leads to better health outcomes for all Canadians. By leveraging digital technologies and innovations, we're working with governments, healthcare organizations, clinicians, and patients to advance connected care across the country. This improves care coordination, empowers patients to have a more active role in managing their health, and equips care providers with information and insights to support better care both at the point of care and throughout their patients' health journey. Most importantly, it modernizes our health care system towards a future with patient-centered care at its heart.

We're an independent, not-for-profit organization funded by the federal government and accountable to our Board of Directors and Members of the Corporation (Canada's 14 federal, provincial and territorial deputy ministers of health). Infoway is led by a team of seasoned professionals who are specialists in their respective fields, including health care, administration, information technology and privacy. Visit us online at www.infoway-inforoute.ca.

