TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - A new survey shows that while Canadian physicians are embracing digital tools to support quality patient care, better health system integration is still needed to fully leverage the potential of these technologies within healthcare. The 2024 National Survey of Canadian Physicians, commissioned by Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) and the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) and led by Leger, aims to explore and track physicians' perspectives on the use and impact of digital health and information technologies in their practices.

Canadian Medical Association Logo (CNW Group/Canada Health Infoway)

The main purpose of the survey was to generate insights on the integration of digital health and information technologies across clinical settings in Canada. The survey found that physicians are embracing electronic tools, particularly during challenging times, like the COVID-19 pandemic and during health human resources (HHR) challenges.

The survey was conducted between April 25 and May 16, 2024, among 1,145 practising physician and resident members of the CMA actively providing direct patient care.

Key findings include:

The survey data demonstrate that physicians are continuing to make substantial strides in adopting digital tools to enhance patient care and reduce administrative burden: Nearly all (95%) physicians surveyed use electronic records to enter and retrieve clinical patient notes—a significant increase compared to 87% in 2021, 82% in 2017, and 39% in 2010. Four in five physicians surveyed say they do not use paper for documenting patient information. Instead, they rely on an electronic system(s) to document patient information, with about two-thirds (65%) using only one electronic system. Of physicians surveyed, 7% say they use artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning in their main practice to support patient care. This is a noticeable increase compared to 2% in 2021.

However, there is still work to be done in connecting health systems to ensure digital tools support, instead of hinder, patient care: Physicians still face barriers in using digital health and information technologies, with 73% citing poor system integration or multiple unconnected systems as major challenges. Seven in ten (68%) physicians say they spent one hour or more beyond what they feel should be spent looking for patient information needed to provide care during a workday. Nearly half of physicians surveyed (44%) report feeling burned out to some extent, with 5% feeling completely burned out.



"The National Survey of Physicians provides the industry valuable and up-to-date insight on the experiences of physicians and how their practices have changed over time. As the front line to patient care, it is imperative we understand their experiences to improve our healthcare system," said Simon Hagens, Vice President of Performance, Canada Health Infoway. "The 2024 survey reveals promising increases in physicians using electronic tools, including AI and machine learning, as well as the need for continued efforts to better connect care and reduce administrative time."

"Physicians across Canada are embracing digital health tools, while also highlighting that there is much work to be done to ensure these tools truly enhance care delivery," said Dr. Joss Reimer, President, Canadian Medical Association. "Effective integration and interoperability are key to reducing administrative burdens and allowing physicians to focus on what matters most—providing high-quality care to their patients."

Understanding physicians' attitudes and perspectives towards digital health solutions will help Canada continue to unlock solutions to support better care outcomes for patients and providers alike.

Further, these findings underscore the critical need for continued work to advance the Shared Pan-Canadian Interoperability Roadmap. As health system partners strive to build a connected healthcare system, the Roadmap provides a clear path forward, emphasizing the importance of interoperable digital health solutions that not only improve physician workflows but also enhance patient care. These survey insights will guide our collective efforts to address existing challenges and accelerate the adoption of interoperable technologies, ensuring that physicians have the tools they need to deliver high-quality care efficiently.

To learn more about the survey and its findings, visit Infoway Insights.

About Canada Health Infoway

At Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) we believe a more connected and collaborative system is a healthier system, and one that leads to better health outcomes for all Canadians. By leveraging digital technologies and innovations, we're working with governments, healthcare organizations, clinicians, and patients to advance connected care across the country. This improves care coordination, empowers patients to have a more active role in managing their health, and equips care providers with information and insights to support better care both at the point of care and throughout their patients' health journey. Most importantly, it modernizes our healthcare system towards a future with patient-centered care at its heart.

We're an independent, not-for-profit organization funded by the federal government and accountable to our Board of Directors and Members of the Corporation (Canada's 14 federal, provincial and territorial deputy ministers of health). Infoway is led by a team of seasoned professionals who are specialists in their respective fields, including healthcare, administration, information technology and privacy.

Visit us online at www.infoway-inforoute.ca .

About the Canadian Medical Association

The Canadian Medical Association leads a national movement with physicians who believe in a better future of health. Our ambition is a sustainable, accessible health system where patients are partners, a culture of medicine that elevates equity, diversity and wellbeing, and supportive communities where everyone has the chance to be healthy. We drive change through advocacy, giving and knowledge sharing – guided by values of collaboration and inclusion.

