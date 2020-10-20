Under the agreement, Aware MD will integrate its Cerebrum™ electronic medical record (EMR) with PrescribeIT's solution infrastructure, with targeted completion by the second half of 2021. The specialists who use the Cerebrum™ solution will be able to send prescriptions electronically from their EMR to the patient's pharmacy of choice, and pharmacies will be able to request prescription renewals electronically from the patient's specialist. Aware MD provides services to 400 cardiologists and radiologists in 104 clinics across Ontario, who in turn provide care to more than two million patients.

"This partnership with Infoway is very important for us because it will benefit the medical specialists who use our EMR solution and, more importantly, it will benefit the patients they care for," said Anatoly Langer, MD, MSc, FRCPC, FACC, President of Aware MD. "The days of hand written and faxed prescriptions are in the past, and PrescribeIT® is a step forward for all parties involved — physicians, pharmacists and patients."

"We are excited to work with Aware MD to make PrescribeIT® available to the specialists across Ontario who use the Cerebrum™ EMR solution," said Jamie Bruce, Executive Vice President, Infoway. "By eliminating the use of paper and faxed prescriptions, PrescribeIT® makes prescribing safer, more secure, easier and more convenient, resulting in better health outcomes for Canadians."

About Aware MD

Aware MD Inc. is a Canadian company located in Toronto that has been in business since 2003. Cerebrum™ is a proprietary workflow solution developed by Aware MD Inc. for specialists to manage busy multi-diagnostic practices. It is a secure, intuitive and modular software program that can be customized to clinical needs. It represents the most comprehensive workflow solution available today for specialists. Visit www.awaremd.com.

About Canada Health Infoway

Infoway helps to improve the health of Canadians by working with partners to accelerate the development, adoption and effective use of digital health across Canada. Through our investments, we help deliver better quality and access to care and more efficient delivery of health services for patients and clinicians. Infoway is an independent, not-for-profit organization funded by the federal government. Visit www.infoway-inforoute.ca.

About PrescribeIT®

Canada Health Infoway is working with Health Canada, the provinces and territories, and industry stakeholders to develop, operate and maintain the national e-prescribing service known as PrescribeIT®. PrescribeIT® will serve all Canadians, pharmacies and prescribers and provide safer and more effective medication management by enabling prescribers to transmit a prescription electronically between a prescriber's electronic medical record (EMR) and the pharmacy management system (PMS) of a patient's pharmacy of choice. PrescribeIT® will protect Canadians' personal health information from being sold or used for commercial activities. Visit www.PrescribeIT.ca.

