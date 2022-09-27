GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canada Gazette is an important instrument in the Canadian democratic process. It informs Canadians of the operations of government and allows them to actively participate in the legislative and regulatory process.

Today, the Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, and the Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board, announced a new online commenting feature for proposed regulations published in the Canada Gazette.

The new feature is part of the Canada Gazette's ongoing efforts to evolve into a modern, digital publication and will give Canadians, stakeholders and other interested parties the opportunity to submit comments on regulatory proposals online. After the conclusion of the consultation period, comments will be publicly available, whether they have been received through the online feature or through other means (such as email or regular mail), providing greater transparency in the process.

"The opportunity to provide online comments on proposed regulations is an important step in modernizing the Canada Gazette and embracing how Canadians want to make their voice heard on government decisions. Making these comments publicly available will further increase transparency and accountability, generating a better understanding of regulatory concerns and challenges for Canadians and stakeholders."

"Effective regulations are essential in protecting the health and safety of Canadians, as well as their environmental and economic well-being. The new commenting feature on the Canada Gazette will help modernize our regulatory system and make it easier for Canadians to have their say."

The online commenting feature fulfills one of Canada's obligations under the Canada -United States-Mexico Agreement.

obligations under the -United States-Mexico Agreement. Since April 2021 , the online commenting feature has been available for a sample of proposed regulations. This helped measure how the changes impacted regulators and commenters alike, and make necessary adjustments to improve usability and functionality. As of September 27, 2022 , all proposed regulations published in Part I of the Canada Gazette will use this new feature.

, the online commenting feature has been available for a sample of proposed regulations. This helped measure how the changes impacted regulators and commenters alike, and make necessary adjustments to improve usability and functionality. As of , all proposed regulations published in Part I of the Canada Gazette will use this new feature. To support openness and transparency, comments will be publicly available once the consultation period is over.

The system meets international and Government of Canada accessibility standards to ensure that all Canadians can participate in the legislative and regulatory process.

