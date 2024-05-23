OTTAWA, ON, May 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada Games Council (CGC) is thrilled to welcome video creation powerhouse Vimeo as an Official Multi-Games Partner and the exclusive live stream platform provider of the Canada Games through 2029.

A global leader in creating captivating and immersive video experiences since 2004, Vimeo will host all live streaming content for the Canada Games in 2025, 2027 and 2029, making thousands of hours of barrier-free coverage available to Canadians both live and on demand at canadagames.ca/watch .

"We went all in on a digital streaming strategy prior to the 2022 Canada Games and Vimeo has been there every step of the way to empower the Canada Games to reach Canadians from coast to coast to coast," said Kelly-Ann Paul, CGC President and CEO. "We look forward to leveraging Vimeo's expertise alongside that of the Host Societies to explore innovative ways to deliver our Games broadcast, and share the many magical moments from Canada's top young athletes as they spark greatness at the Canada Games."

"The power of sports has a unique way of inspiring and uniting us all," said Philip Moyer, Vimeo CEO. "We are honored to be the exclusive live stream platform provider for the Canada Games. Together, we'll bring the excitement and passion of these incredible athletes to numerous viewers worldwide."

The next Canada Summer Games take place from August 8-25, 2025 in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador. Full broadcast coverage details will be shared closer to the Games in 2025.

About the Canada Games Council

The Canada Games Council, a private, non-profit organization, is the governing body for the Canada Games. Held once every two years, alternating between winter and summer, the Canada Games represent the highest level of national competition for up and coming Canadian athletes. The Games have been hosted in every province at least twice since their inception in Quebec City during Canada's Centennial in 1967. The Games are proud of their contribution to Canada's sport development system, in addition to their lasting legacy of sport facilities, community pride and national unity. The organization of the Canada Games is made possible through the tireless dedication of local Host Societies and the contribution and support of the federal, provincial/territorial and host municipal governments.

The office is located in Ottawa, Ontario, on the traditional territory of the Algonquin Anishinabek People.

