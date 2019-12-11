Canada Games Council signs on to UN Sports for Climate Action Framework

The Council undertakes to advance its sustainability practices across the economic, social and environmental dimensions of the Canada Games, while supporting its partners to do the same.

The Sports for Climate Action initiative calls on sporting organisations to acknowledge the contribution of the sports sector to climate change and our responsibility to strive towards climate neutrality in the coming decades.

The Council will work with like-minded partners across Canada to promote climate action in the sports sector and to strive towards the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The Council will work to achieve the 5 commitments set out in the Framework:

promote greater environmental responsibility; reduce overall climate impact; educate for climate action; promote sustainable and responsible consumption; and advocate for climate action through our communications.

"Sport has a unique power to bring people together, and tackling the challenges posed by climate change requires large scale collective effort - now and into the foreseeable future," said Dan Wilcock, President & CEO of the Council. "The Canada Games Council is proud to commit to the Sports for Climate Action Framework and we look forward to collaborating with Canadian athletes, our peers, and stakeholders to advance the climate action agenda."

ー Dan Wilcock, President & CEO, Canada Games Council

"I am pleased to confirm that the Canada Games Council supports the vision outlined in the Sports for Climate Action Declaration," said Evan Johnston, Chair of the Canada Games Council Board. "Thanks to the leadership of United Nations Climate Change and the International Olympic Committee, we are committed to coming together with the sport community to promote greater environmental responsibility."

ー Evan Johnston, Chair, Canada Games Council Board

"I am proud of the Canada Games Council for joining this important global climate action movement," said the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage. "It is inspiring to see sport communities around the world unite for a healthier and more sustainable future."

ー The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The Niagara 2021 Canada Summer Games Host Society supports the principles in the Sports for Climate Action Framework," says Chair of the Board, Doug Hamilton. "Hosting the Canada Games in Niagara is a unique opportunity to educate and create environmental awareness for local residents, Games participants and spectators as we work to minimize our Games footprint, particularly through green building initiatives."

ー Doug Hamilton, Chair of the Board, Niagara 2021 Canada Games

"As committed partners and community members, we are excited to see these principles adopted by the CGC and the positive legacy that can be developed from them. As the next to host a Winter Games, we are acutely aware of the impact Climate Change has had in recent years and the positive impact this Climate Action Agenda can have on the future of our youth" stated 2023 Board of Directors Co-Chairs Wayne Carew and Brian McFeely. "We have a responsibility that goes beyond rhetoric to ensure positive change through education and engagement for generations to come."

ー Wayne Carew and Brian McFeely, Co-Chairs, Board of Directors, Prince Edward Island 2023 Games

Background

The Canada Games Council, as a private, non-profit organization, is the governing body for the Canada Games. Held once every two years, alternating between winter and summer, the Canada Games represent the highest level of national competition for up and coming Canadian athletes. The Games have been hosted in every province at least once since their inception in Quebec City during Canada's Centennial in 1967. The Games are proud of their contribution to Canada's sport development system in addition to their lasting legacy of sport facilities, community pride and national unity. Up Next, the Niagara 2021 Canada Summer Games from August 6-21, 2021.

The UN Sports for Climate Action Framework was co-developed by UN Climate Change and the IOC, and was launched in December 2018. More than one hundred sports organizations have joined the Framework so far, including the Organizing Committees for the next three Olympic Games - Tokyo 2020, Beijing 2022 and Paris 2024.

