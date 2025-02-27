OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - As Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine continues, Canada remains committed to supporting Ukrainians and their family members who have sought a temporary safe haven in Canada.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced that Ukrainians and their family members who arrived in Canada under the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET) on or before March 31, 2024, will now have until March 31, 2026, to apply for a new open work permit valid for up to three years, renew an existing work permit, or apply for a new study permit, subject to standard fees. Those who wish to renew their status as a visitor or student can continue to apply to renew as they have.

These temporary measures will allow Ukrainians and their family members to continue to work and study in Canada during this difficult time, and eventually return home when it is safe to do so.

Access to free settlement services for all Ukrainian temporary residents and their family members in Canada are available until March 31, 2025.

We continue to evaluate how our immigration programs can best support people affected by the war in Ukraine.

Learn more about the immigration measures and support for Ukrainians and their families.

Quotes

"Canada remains committed to supporting the people of Ukraine and their families as the war continues by providing safety. That is why, through this extension, our aim is to offer protection while recognizing the long-term goal for many to return home when it is safe and there is a proper peace. We continue to stand with Ukraine and its people."

– The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Quick facts

The Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET) was launched in March 2022 as a temporary special measure to provide immediate assistance to Ukrainians fleeing the war in Ukraine .

as a temporary special measure to provide immediate assistance to Ukrainians fleeing the war in . Nearly 300,000 Ukrainians and their family members were welcomed to Canada under CUAET.

under CUAET. Ukrainians and their family members arriving under CUAET were also provided federally-funded settlement services and in- Canada supports, including transitional financial support and temporary accommodations.

supports, including transitional financial support and temporary accommodations. All CUAET clients in Canada must apply to extend their status before the expiry date of their current visitor record, work or study permit. If they apply before the expiry date, they can continue working or studying with maintained status until we make a decision on their application.

must apply to extend their status before the expiry date of their current visitor record, work or study permit. If they apply before the expiry date, they can continue working or studying with maintained status until we make a decision on their application. Ukrainians can still apply to extend their temporary status in Canada , even if their passport is not up-to-date. Each case will be assessed on an individual basis.

, even if their passport is not up-to-date. Each case will be assessed on an individual basis. The Canada Border Services Agency currently has an Administrative Deferral of Removals in place for Ukraine .

