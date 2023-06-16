OTTAWA, ON, June 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, announced that the Government of Canada has regained market access to Taiwan for Canadian beef and beef products from animals over-thirty-months (OTM) of age.

In 2003, Taiwan imposed import restrictions on both under-thirty month and over-thirty month Canadian beef, following the discovery of Canada's first domestic case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE). Canada regained Taiwan market access for under-thirty month beef in July 2016. In 2021, Canada was officially recognized by the World Organisation of Animal Health having negligible risk status for BSE.

This regained access will offer an opportunity to expand Canadian beef exports to Taiwan and diversify export markets in the Indo-Pacific region, while contributing to global food security, benefiting global consumers with access to high-quality beef products.

The Government of Canada will continue to work with its cattle and beef industry to maintain access to priority markets and promote Canadian products worldwide.

Quotes

"Expanding our trade relationships in the Indo-Pacific region is a top priority for the Government of Canada, and Taiwan presents many opportunities for Canada's beef sector. Canada exports nearly half of its agriculture production and, as a trusted supplier, our high-quality products are sought-after around the globe."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"This is great news for our Canadian beef farmers, as it provides an opportunity for expanded exports of Canadian beef to Taiwan, a key market in the Indo-Pacific region. Our government will keep opening new markets for Canadian businesses, strengthening our trade ties and economy back home."

- The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development

Quick facts

In 2022, Canada was the 7th largest supplier of beef and beef products to Taiwan , accounting for nearly $14 million .

was the 7th largest supplier of beef and beef products to , accounting for nearly . In 2022, Taiwan's global imports of beef and beef products reached $1.9 billion , with the top suppliers being the US ( $1 billion ), Paraguay ( $288 million ), Australia ( $280 million ) and New Zealand ( $172 million ).

global imports of beef and beef products reached , with the top suppliers being the US ( ), ( ), ( ) and ( ). Canada's agriculture and agri-food exports have continued to increase despite sector challenges, reaching over $93.9 billion in 2022 and surpassing a previous target to grow agri-food exports to at least $75 billion by 2025.

Associated links

Stay connected

Twitter: @InspectionCan

Facebook: CFIACanada

LinkedIn: Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Instagram: cfia_canada

YouTube: Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Follow us on Twitter: @CanadaTrade

Like us on Facebook: Canada's international trade - Global Affairs Canada

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

For further information: For media: Simon Lafortune, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected], 343-549-0778; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]; Shanti Cosentino, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, 343-576-4365, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Global Affairs Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), Ottawa, Ontario, [email protected], 613-773-6600