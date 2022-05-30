OTTAWA, ON, May 30, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, concluded a successful trip to Europe where he attended the G7 Health Ministers' Meeting and the 75th World Health Assembly (WHA). Canada is committed to working with its international partners to collaborate on shared health priorities and tackle global public health threats during a time of multiple crises.

The G7 Health Ministers met in Berlin from May 19-20 to discuss key priorities such as the importance of equity in the response to COVID-19 and strengthening global pandemic readiness, which was endorsed by all G7 partners in the Pact for Pandemic Readiness . Canada recognizes that solving a global problem requires a global solution, and this includes advancing collaboration with our international counterparts based on our shared values.

Minister Duclos had productive bilateral meetings with his G7 colleagues to build strong, unified positions with likeminded partners across all of Germany's priorities, as well as broader support to assist Ukraine. The Minister was also able to reinforce bilateral cooperation on global health issues such as disease surveillance; building vaccine confidence; mental health and wellbeing; antimicrobial resistance (AMR); and sexual reproductive health and rights.

The G7 has shown leadership in the work to strengthen the global health architecture and address health challenges. The G7 Health Ministers' Communiqué outlines global commitments made by G7 partners on responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, strengthening pandemic prevention, preparedness and response (PPR), addressing AMR resistance, and building climate-resilient and sustainable health systems.

On May 19, Minister Duclos and Minister of International Development, Harjit Sajjan, participated in a joint working session with their G7 counterparts where they discussed accelerating equitable and sustainable access to vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics and strengthening pandemic PPR in low- and middle-income countries.

The G7 Health Ministers' Meeting closed with a joint session with G7 Finance Ministers on May 20 where the proposed financial intermediary fund (FIF), support for ACT-A, and addressing the "silent pandemic" of AMR resistance were discussed. G7 Ministers expressed the importance of sustainable financing for the global health architecture and the need to capitalize on this moment for investment in global health.

Following the G7 Health Ministers' Meeting, Minister Duclos travelled to Geneva from May 22-24 for the 75th WHA. The Minister delivered Canada's plenary statement on the theme of "Health for Peace, Peace for Health." He stated that there cannot be health without peace, emphasizing that Canada strongly condemns the destruction of health facilities and attacks on healthcare workers. He denounced Russia's illegal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine and reiterated that Canada stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Canada co-sponsored an important resolution led by Ukraine on the health emergency in Ukraine and refugee-receiving and hosting countries, stemming from the Russian Federation's aggression . This resolution condemns, in the strongest terms, Russia's ongoing military aggression against Ukraine, including attacks on health care, which is resulting in millions of people being deprived of safe and reliable access to essential health services. The Resolution, with a wide margin of favourable votes, was adopted by the WHA.

During the WHA, Minister Duclos had multiple discussions with his counterparts to strengthen relationships. Notably, Minister Duclos and Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, World Health Organization (WHO) Director General, had a bilateral meeting, on the margins of the event, where they discussed finishing the fight against COVID-19, sustaining efforts to strengthen global health security for the future, and how Canada and the WHO can continue to work together to promote health for all.

Minister Duclos also met with Ukrainian Minister of Healthcare Viktor Liashko and affirmed Canada's unwavering support for Ukraine and its people. Minister Duclos noted Canada's efforts to promote the adoption of the WHA resolution on the health emergency in Ukraine and asked about how Canada could assist Ukraine with key health-related priorities.

While in Europe, Minister Duclos had the pleasure of meeting with his counterparts from Argentina, Uruguay, Denmark, Barbados, New Zealand, Colombia, and Chile. Topics discussed included sustainable financing for pandemic preparedness; efforts to address AMR; and opportunities to improve governance at the WHO. Minister Duclos also reinforced Canada's commitment to promoting sexual and reproductive health and rights for everyone.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, also attended the WHA and led the Canadian delegation upon Minister Duclos' departure. She met with various international partners to advance discussions on priority areas such as pandemic preparedness and response, climate change and AMR.

During the WHA, Canada was elected as a member of the WHO's Executive Board for a three-year term. Canada has been a committed supporter of the WHO since its creation in 1948 and plays an active role in many areas of the WHO's work and will continue to do so as a member of the Board.

Quotes

"After the hiatus imposed by COVID, attending these international events in person was even more important. Thanks to the support of the Canadian delegation, we were able to reiterate Canada's commitment to multilateral engagement as a way to protect the health and safety of Canadian and global citizens everywhere. We must seize the opportunity to learn from COVID-19 and strengthen our global health systems and response for the future."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health

"The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the fragility of our health systems and how rapidly they can become overwhelmed, often with disproportionate impacts on those individuals who are already experiencing inequities. As we look forward to the future, we must continue to collaboratively prepare for future health emergencies and address global issues such as the link between climate change and health."

Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada

Quick Facts

The Group of Seven (G7) is an informal forum of seven leading industrial nations and democracies, which includes Germany , Canada , France , Italy , Japan , the United Kingdom and the United States of America , and the European Union. The Presidency rotates between members on an annual basis. Germany took over the Presidency in 2022 from the UK (2021) and will be succeeded by Japan (2023).





, , , , , the and , and the European Union. The Presidency rotates between members on an annual basis. took over the Presidency in 2022 from the UK (2021) and will be succeeded by (2023). The World Health Assembly (WHA) is held annually and is the highest decision-making body of the World Health Organization (WHO), with participation by delegations from all 194 WHO Member States. The WHA determines the policies of the WHO, appoints the Director-General, supervises financial policies, and reviews and approves the proposed program budget.

