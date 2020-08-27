Canada United Weekend is the finale event to an unprecedented national movement, featuring the opportunity to win1 1 of 25 $10,000 cash prizes when Canadians buy or dine local

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - COVID-19 has had an unprecedented impact on small and local businesses, and now more than ever, they need our help. From August 28 to 30, Canadians across the country can come together to show their support for the businesses that make up their community by shopping and dining local during Canada United Weekend.

When Canadians shop or dine local on August 28, 29 or 30, they will get access to offers and promotions, including the chance to enter to win1 one of 25 $10,000 prizes at gocanadaunited.ca/win. Eligible RBC credit cardholders can earn 25% bonus RBC Rewards points when shopping locally at Canadian brands2 (limited time offer). As a Canada United partner, Cadillac Fairview is also running a contest to help rally support for local businesses.

Since Canada United was launched by RBC on July 22, the national movement has continued to gain momentum. Today, more than 65 brands, the national Chamber of Commerce network, municipalities across Canada, and Canadian business associations have partnered to rally support for local businesses to deliver grant relief to help small businesses as they re-open. Communities across Canada are also coming together to officially proclaim August 28 to 30 as Canada United Weekend.

"Canada's small and local businesses have shown incredible resilience throughout the pandemic, even as they continue to face the devastating financial impact of COVID-19," said Neil McLaughlin, Group Head, Personal & Commercial Banking, Royal Bank of Canada. "Now, as these businesses continue to focus on safely re-opening, they need our support to recover. I encourage every Canadian and all businesses to take part in Canada United Weekend and show local some love. Together, with the help of our incredible partners, we can make a difference for local businesses and help move Canada's recovery forward."

It's not too late for local businesses to take part in Canada United Weekend. Those who want to get involved can start by visiting gocanadaunited.ca/for-local-businesses. By leveraging the marketing toolkit, business owners have everything they need to let their customers know they are part of the national event. Eligible local businesses can also let their customers know that just by shopping or dining with them they could earn the chance to win1 as part of the Canada United Weekend Contest.

With thousands of Canadians in hundreds of cities across Canada already showing local some love online, we encourage consumers to continue to show their support for small businesses by watching Canada United videos at gocanadaunited.ca, liking posts from @GoCanadaUnited on social media and using #CanadaUnited on Twitter. For each action until August 31, 2020, RBC will contribute 5 cents up to a maximum contribution amount of $2 million to the Canada United Small Business Relief Fund.

The Fund will provide small Canadian businesses with grants of up to $5,000 to cover expenses related to personal protective equipment (PPE), renovations to accommodate re-opening guidelines and developing or improving e-commerce capabilities. Applications for the Canada United Small Business Relief Fund will be accepted starting on August 31, 2020, at 1 p.m. (EST). Eligibility requirements can be found at gocanadaunited.ca/for-local-businesses.

"Small businesses are cornerstones of our local economies and key to thriving communities — creating jobs, driving innovation, and generating wealth for Canadians," said Rocco Rossi, President and CEO of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce. "Local businesses have been the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and need our support now more than ever. Chambers of commerce and boards of trade are proud to get behind Canada United Weekend, encouraging Canadians to shop and dine local."

Supporting local business has never been more important and will be critical to moving Canada's recovery forward. Canada United is a national movement to rally support for local businesses and deliver grant relief to help small businesses as they re-open. Created by RBC in partnership with more than 65 leading brands, the national Chamber of Commerce network and business associations across Canada, it gives every Canadian the chance to show their support through actions big and small. Visit gocanadaunited.ca to learn more.

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 86,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com .‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact .

