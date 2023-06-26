Canada Coast Guard workers secure tentative agreement with no concessions

OTTAWA, ON, June 26, 2023 /CNW/ - On June 22, the bargaining committee for Canada Coast Guard Marine Communications and Traffic Service Officers at Local 2182 reached a tentative agreement with the Government of Canada that will see no concessions and a 10.75% wage increase over four years.

Coast Guard bargaining committee three women and three men standing behind holding up a red Unifor flag. (CNW Group/Unifor)

"The ocean remains one of the most dangerous workplaces and it is appropriate to respect the hard work done by members of the Coast Guard with a solid collective agreement," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "When distress or disasters strike, it is these formidable teams who coordinate life-saving rescues along all three of our country's vast coastlines. My congratulations to the bargaining committee for their excellent work."

The collective agreement, retroactive to May 1, 2022, will include a one-time pensionable payment of $2,500, yearly wage increases of 4.0%, 2.5%, 2.25% and 2.0% on the first day of May through 2025.

"We're obviously pleased to see wage increases for our members, but also proud to include the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a paid day off, a new increment in the wage scale 4% above the current maximum rate of pay, improved language for family-related and bereavement leaves, and improvements to vacation carry-over limits," said Jacqueline Pygiel, President of Local 2182. "We will be presenting the tentative agreement to members for a vote before the end of July."

Unifor Local 2182 represents nearly 350 members in locations across Canada.

