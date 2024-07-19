SAINT-PATRICE-DE-SHERRINGTON, QC, July 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Raising kids is expensive. That's why the Government of Canada created the Canada Child Benefit to give extra financial support to hard-working, middle-class families and to give kids the best possible start in life. Since its introduction in 2016, the Canada Child Benefit has helped make life more affordable for parents and lift hundreds of thousands of children out of poverty.

Today, on its eighth anniversary, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Laurier—Sainte-Marie, alongside Brenda Shanahan, Member of Parliament for Châteauguay–Lacolle, announced the maximum annual Canada Child Benefit will increase again to help parents in Quebec and across Canada keep up with the cost of living. That's more tax-free money back in their pockets every month—to spend on groceries, rent, summer camps, and whatever their family needs.

For the 2024–2025 benefit year, families can receive up to $7,787 per child under the age of 6 and $6,570 per child aged 6 through 17. This means moms and dads could receive up to $350 more than last year. This represents an increase of 4.7 percent from the previous year.

The Canada Child Benefit has been indexed to inflation using Consumer Price Index data as reported by Statistics Canada—a widely used measure of inflation. Indexing the Canada Child Benefit occurs every July, ensuring that the benefit protects families from inflation and provides certainty and predictability of support that parents can count on.

In Châteauguay–Lacolle alone, 8,210 families benefited from the Canada Child Care Benefit last year, averaging $6,584.

The Canada Child Benefit is part of our work to support families and make life cost less. This includes the Canada-wide early learning and child care system, which has already reduced fees for regulated child care by half on average across the country, and the Canadian Dental Care Plan, which will make trips to the dentist more affordable for up to nine million uninsured Canadians.

These are just some of the things that we're doing to build a better and fairer future for every generation. We're also building more homes, improving health care, and investing in innovation—so that every Canadian has a fair chance to succeed.

Quotes

"I have heard from so many parents how much the Canada Child Benefit is making a difference in their families' lives. This tax-free benefit is increasing again to help parents keep up with the cost of raising kids and to give their kids the best possible start in life. We will continue to deliver results that Canadians can count on."

– The Honourable Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"The Canada Child Benefit, rolled out by our Government, has been a cornerstone of support to Canadian families. It helps ensure children have the opportunities they deserve. With this latest increase, we are reinforcing our commitment to help parents meet the rising costs of living. We believe in a Canada where every child has the best possible start in life, and we will continue to work toward making life more affordable for all families."

– The Honorable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"In Châteauguay–Lacolle, we've seen firsthand the positive impact of the Canada Child Benefit on our families. With over 8,000 families benefiting and millions of dollars reaching our community, this increase will provide even more support to help parents manage the cost of living. We are dedicated to ensuring that every child in our riding has the best possible start in life, and this benefit is a crucial part of that commitment."

– Brenda Shanahan, Member of Parliament for Châteauguay–Lacolle

Quick facts

The Canada Child Benefit is a monthly tax-free benefit based on the prior year's income that provides support for low- to middle-income families with children to help with the cost of raising children under 18 years of age. Eligible families received the first Canada Child Benefit payment in July 2016 .

. The amount received under the Canada Child Benefit depends on several factors, including the number of children in care, their ages, marital status, and the prior year's net income. For the July 2024 to June 2025 benefit year, eligible families can now receive up to $6,570 per child aged 6 through 17, and up to $7,787 per child under the age of 6.

to benefit year, eligible families can now receive up to per child aged 6 through 17, and up to per child under the age of 6. The Canada Child Benefit was indexed for the first time in July 2018 . This indexation means that the maximum benefit amounts and income thresholds at which benefits begin to be reduced are increased annually to keep pace with the rising cost of living, giving parents more support each month to help them provide for their children. This makes life more affordable for families and puts more money into the pockets of parents.

. This indexation means that the maximum benefit amounts and income thresholds at which benefits begin to be reduced are increased annually to keep pace with the rising cost of living, giving parents more support each month to help them provide for their children. This makes life more affordable for families and puts more money into the pockets of parents. Annual indexation takes effect on July 1 to coincide with the beginning of the program year for payments, which runs from July 1 to June 30 each year.

to coincide with the beginning of the program year for payments, which runs from each year. To give every child the best possible start in life, our government is also: Improving access to dental health care for children under the age of 18 through the Canadian Dental Care Plan—because no one should have to choose between taking care of their kid's teeth and putting food on the table. Creating the National School Food Program to ensure that more children have the food they need to focus on what really matters: learning and growing. Supporting after-school learning with an investment of $67.5 million to help all Canadian students reach their full potential. After-school learning and supports play a critical role in helping students succeed in their academic pursuits, especially for at-risk students.



