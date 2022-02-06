Canada launches celebrations for the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty The Queen's accession to the Throne

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada is launching Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, marking the 70th anniversary of her accession to the Throne.

Throughout the year, events will be held to honour Her Majesty's reign and celebrate Canadian achievements over the past seven decades.

Support for community projects

Canadians in communities from coast to coast to coast are invited to celebrate the Jubilee in their own unique ways. Canadian Heritage will help support community projects celebrating the Platinum Jubilee. An application period is underway and will close on February 22, 2022. The list of funded activities from across the country will be announced later this spring.



Canadian Jubilee emblem unveiled

You can now take a look at the Canadian Platinum Jubilee emblem, designed by the Canadian Heraldic Authority. Canada is proud to present its own unique emblem in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee. Visit the Jubilee website to view and learn more about the Canadian emblem.



Commemorative coins and stamps

Today, federal partners are unveiling their commemorative contributions for the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty's accession to the Throne.

Canada Post is unveiling its commemorative stamp featuring the classic profile of the Queen sculpted by Arnold Machin. Often used on British stamps, it's the first time that this classic profile has been used on a Canadian stamp.



The Royal Canadian Mint and the Royal Mint are joining forces to celebrate the Jubilee by issuing a special two-coin set. Each institution has produced a one-ounce fine silver coin featuring a unique design that captures the spirit of this historic occasion.



Events across the country

The Platinum Jubilee will be celebrated in many ways throughout the year.

In the spring, commemorative banners in Jubilee colours will be displayed along Confederation Boulevard, Canada's ceremonial route in downtown Ottawa–Gatineau, as well as in locations across the country.

On June 2, in celebration of the date of Her Majesty's coronation, iconic federal buildings will be illuminated across the country.

Northern Lights 2022, a sound and light show held each summer on Parliament Hill, will also feature a new segment to mark this important anniversary.

Canadian Heritage will present an exhibit titled The Queen and Canada in Ottawa on the Château Laurier terrace. The exhibit will run throughout the summer, with images of Her Majesty from the last seven decades.

In addition, lieutenant governors and territorial commissioners will dedicate gardens throughout the country in honour of Her Majesty's 70 years of dedicated service. These gardens will be unveiled throughout the summer of 2022.

Jubilee website

You can now visit the Jubilee website to learn more about Her Majesty's 70 years of service and her relationship with our country. Jubilee events will be added throughout the year.

Follow us on social networks

Get the latest news on the Platinum Jubilee and the Canadian Crown and join in the celebrations for this historic milestone by using the keyword #PlatinumJubilee.

Facebook: @TheCrownCa | @LaCouronneCa

Twitter: @TheCrownCa | @LaCouronneCa

YouTube: @CdnHeritage | @PatrimoineCdn

Instagram: @o_canadiana

Quotes

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is an icon, and, for most Canadians, she is the only Sovereign we have ever known. I know this anniversary means a lot to many Canadians. That's why, today, I am so happy to launch the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. There's going to be something for everybody, and Canadians from coast to coast to coast will be able to take part in the celebrations.



—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Canada Post is honoured to commemorate this historic milestone and continue our longstanding tradition of celebrating Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II through our national stamp program. We are also thrilled to issue the first Canadian stamp featuring the iconic Machin profile, in recognition of the Platinum Jubilee."



—Doug Ettinger, President and CEO, Canada Post

"The Mint is proud to have commemorated many milestones in the reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and we are awed and honoured to be witnessing history as we join Canadians in celebrating her Platinum Jubilee. We are delighted to have captured this extraordinary life achievement on a silver coin that can be treasured for generations to come."



—Marie Lemay, President and CEO, Royal Canadian Mint

Quick Facts

In 2022, Canada is celebrating the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the 70th anniversary of her accession to the Throne. She is the longest reigning Sovereign in Canada and the first to celebrate a platinum jubilee.

On February 6,1952, at the age of 25, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne following the death of her father, King George VI.

Over the course of her reign, The Queen has made 22 official tours of Canada, the most tours of any Commonwealth country.

The deadline to apply for funding for community projects celebrating the Platinum Jubilee is February 22, 2022.

Associated Links

Platinum Jubilee

2022 Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II – Community Projects

Governor General of Canada

Canada Post

Royal Canadian Mint

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: Laura Scaffidi, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]