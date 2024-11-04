Canada brings international leadership ambition on nature and biodiversity to COP16 in Cali, Colombia

CALI, Colombia, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada is known for its rich biodiversity and extraordinary natural beauty and takes pride in playing a leadership role in global nature recovery. At the conclusion of the 16th United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP16) in Cali, Colombia, Canada continued to actively work with international partners toward halting and reversing the biodiversity crisis and advocating for ambitious action to protect nature.

On behalf of Canada and the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Canadian delegation worked diligently—through negotiations, bilateral discussions, and side events—to bring countries together to advance the implementation of the 23 targets for 2030 laid out in the Kunming–Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework. They also worked to identify ways to address the key drivers of biodiversity loss, such as pollution, climate change, and overexploitation of nature. Canada and its fellow Nature Champions pushed for the conservation of 30 percent of land and water by 2030 and reaffirmed the importance of respecting the rights and roles of Indigenous peoples.

After significant collaboration with National Indigenous Organizations and international Indigenous bodies, COP16 successfully established a permanent Indigenous subsidiary body, the first of its kind in any of the UN Rio conventions. Canada welcomes this historic step forward for giving a voice to Indigenous peoples in the UN process.

The COP also established a multilateral mechanism on digital sequence information aimed at enhancing access and benefit sharing for communities and traditional knowledge holders of biodiversity.

In addition to these two historic achievements, this COP adopted a program of work to integrate nature and climate change actions. After years of work, countries also endorsed work on ecologically significant marine areas.

Canada supports the need to mobilize international biodiversity funding. Despite efforts, countries were unable to reach an agreement on critical issues, such as resource mobilization. Canada remains determined to engage with countries and non-state actors at the next opportunity to address these gaps and remains committed to working with Parties to finalize an ambitious strategy.

In addition to driving ambition in international negotiations, at COP16 Canada:

Announced a total of $62 million for seven projects working to protect biodiversity around the world. The projects will support gender-inclusive initiatives and Indigenous-led projects for vulnerable communities to build a stronger, more sustainable future; fight climate change; protect nature; and support resilient local economies.

Led two panels in partnership with the Indigenous Leadership Initiative to highlight the importance of collaboration with Indigenous peoples and the success of Indigenous-led conservation and stewardship in Canada . Indigenous Guardians initiatives are crucial to ensuring the sustainability of our planet for current and future generations, and innovative financing models, like the project finance for permanence, are empowering this vital work.

. Indigenous Guardians initiatives are crucial to ensuring the sustainability of our planet for current and future generations, and innovative financing models, like the project finance for permanence, are empowering this vital work. Joined the 'Declaration of the World Coalition for Peace with Nature', a call for action to enhance national and international efforts and commitments toward achieving a balanced and harmonious relationship with nature.

Joined the 'Mainstreaming Champions Group', an initiative launched at COP16 to accelerate progress on mainstreaming biodiversity across sectors to help achieve the Global Biodiversity Framework's mission, goals and targets.

Backed by over $12 billion in investments since 2015, the Government of Canada has led the largest campaign in Canadian history to support nature and nature-based climate solutions, with the goal of protecting 30 percent of land and water by 2030 and conserving species at risk, in full partnership with provinces, territories, and Indigenous peoples.

Quotes

"COP16 was a critical moment for international action to respond to the current biodiversity crisis. I welcome the establishment of the permanent body for Indigenous peoples. This historic outcome would not have been possible without the leadership and collaboration of National Indigenous Organizations leaders on the ground in Cali. It is however disappointing that we were unable to address critical issues, such as resource mobilization. I will encourage work to find an intersessional opportunity to address this gap. For now is our chance to save the planet we love and hold dear before it is too late."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick facts

COP16 was held in Cali, Colombia , from October 21 to November 1, 2024 .

was held in , from . Both the 2030 Nature Strategy and the Nature Accountability Bill provide a roadmap for collaboration across all levels of government and with Indigenous peoples in the development and implementation of measures aimed at meeting Kunming–Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework and related Convention on Biological Diversity commitments.

The Nature Champions Network is a ministerial-level group launched by Canada that focuses on fostering international awareness and understanding of the global biodiversity framework.

that focuses on fostering international awareness and understanding of the global biodiversity framework. At COP15 , Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $350 million in funding to support developing countries in advancing biodiversity efforts and to support the implementation of the Kunming–Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework.

, Prime Minister announced in funding to support developing countries in advancing biodiversity efforts and to support the implementation of the Kunming–Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework. Indigenous-led conservation is proven to help land, water, and communities thrive, and it is central to Canada's plan to protect 30 percent of our land and water by 2030.

plan to protect 30 percent of our land and water by 2030. In recent years, the Government of Canada has made historic investments in Indigenous-led conservation projects, including through initiatives like the Indigenous Guardians Program.

has made historic investments in Indigenous-led conservation projects, including through initiatives like the Indigenous Guardians Program. Project finance for permanence provides multi-partner investments and sustainable financing for large-scale conservation and sustainable development projects. These initiatives bring together Indigenous organizations, governments, and the philanthropic community to identify shared goals for protecting nature and ultimately halting biodiversity loss while advancing community well-being and reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.

In 2022, during COP15 , Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged to deliver up to $800 million in support of up to four Indigenous-led project finance for permanence initiatives, including the Great Bear Sea Project Finance for Permanence.

, Prime Minister pledged to deliver up to in support of up to four Indigenous-led project finance for permanence initiatives, including the Great Bear Sea Project Finance for Permanence. The Great Bear Sea Project Finance for Permanence agreement was officially established in June 2024 . Work is underway to finalize the remaining projects over the coming year.

