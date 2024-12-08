News provided byCanada Border Services Agency
MONTREAL, Dec. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Three Chilean nationals, Bryan Ulises Moya Rojas, Diego Nicolas Flores Sepulveda and Daniel Eliseo Gonzalez Ihrig escaped last night from the Laval Immigration Holding Centre at 300 Montée Saint-François in Laval, Quebec.
Arrest warrants have been issued and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is working with police forces to locate the three individuals as soon as possible.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Information Centre of the Sûreté du Québec at 1 800 659-4264.
Do not attempt to apprehend these individuals yourself.
