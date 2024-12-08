MONTREAL, Dec. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Three Chilean nationals, Bryan Ulises Moya Rojas, Diego Nicolas Flores Sepulveda and Daniel Eliseo Gonzalez Ihrig escaped last night from the Laval Immigration Holding Centre at 300 Montée Saint-François in Laval, Quebec.



Arrest warrants have been issued and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is working with police forces to locate the three individuals as soon as possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Information Centre of the Sûreté du Québec at 1 800 659-4264.

Bryan Ulises Moya Rojas (30 years old) (CNW Group/Canada Border Services Agency) Diego Nicolas Flores Sepulveda (36 years old) (CNW Group/Canada Border Services Agency) Daniel Eliseo Gonzalez Ihrig (29 years old) (CNW Group/Canada Border Services Agency)

Do not attempt to apprehend these individuals yourself.

Contacts: Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945